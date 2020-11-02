In Ballabhgarh, Nikita Tomar's Friend Who Was There When She Was Shot To Record Statement

Following the brutal murder of Nikita Tomar, her friend, who was present at the time of the on-camera incident, will record her statement in the court on Monday. Last week, police arrested two men for killing 21-year-old woman Nikita Tomar outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh.

Earlier, Touseef, who shot Tomar, had recorded his statement. According to sources, Nikita's friend will be asked to detail the series of events that took place during the incident.

Further, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the trial against the accused in the Ballabgarh student murder case will be held in a fast-track court. Meanwhile, prime accused Touseef's accomplice Rehan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Three persons have been arrested in the case so far. The man who allegedly provided a country-made pistol to Touseef has also been arrested.

Victim's family alleges inaction of police

Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government had not taken action.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," said the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

Nikita Tomar shot outside her college

On October 26, Monday, the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Police had also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other. Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. They had turned him down and as he turned stalker, filed complaints against him.

