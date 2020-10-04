In Sushant Case, Did MVA Govt Direct Mumbai Police To Ignore Drug Angle?: Ram Kadam To CM

BJP leader Ram Kadam has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, asking whether the MVA government ‘directed the Mumbai Police to ignore’ the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

In his letter dated October 4, Ram Kadam noted that the Narcotics Control Bureau has initiated a massive crackdown to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus, arresting over 20 people in the case so far. He further stated that the drug link with Bollywood, which was highlighted by the close aides of Sushant, appears as an important aspect of the actor’s mysterious death.

“The question is, why was the drug link conveniently ignored by Mumbai police which was clearly acting as per the instructions from the Maharashtra Government? Was this cover-up done to safeguard the interest of several powerful people?” he questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP leader said, rendering a blind eye to this dangerous nexus of drug mafia would have a detrimental effect on the youth and several young actors like Sushant. “Maharashtra Government should at least take full responsibility for their failure and for allowing the Bollywood-drug chain to blossom,” Ram Kadam wrote.

NCB's 'Phase 3' of Bollywood drug probe

The NCB is set to initiate the 'Phase 3' of its Bollywood drug probe which will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone and other actors who have come under the agency's radar. Furthermore, the four actors summoned so far - Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh - appear to all have 'read from the same script', sources said, adding that they have only piled on the trouble for themselves by doing so and are aware that they are cornered. The NCB has also arrested a Bollywood producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was previously employed with a top Bollywood banner. It will summon 10 actors and producers for questioning in the upcoming days.

