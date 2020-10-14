Subramanian Swamy Shares Parliament Committee's Update On Sushant's AIIMS Report

Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Twitter gave an update about his letter to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, submitted earlier last week, and shared that the Committee Chairman Ramgopal Yadav has responded to it in a letter to the Health Ministry. Yadav has allegedly written that Dr. Sudhir Gupta from the AIIMS forensic panel should answer the questions posed by Dr.Swamy directly to him.

Following letter of the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee,Ramgopal YadavMP to Health Ministry Secretary, asking that my five questions on the AIIMS Forensic Committee Report on SSR’s mysterious unnatural death, be answered by Dr.Sudhir Gupta directly to me. Waiting!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 14, 2020

5 questions raised by Dr. Swamy

Whether the AIIMS team did a post mortem of Sushant's case or they were only forming an opinion on the report done by cooper, it has to be made public for proof? Whether Dr Sudhir Gupta was advised/pressurised by someone to give interviews before the media. He did not go to anybody or did a PC but instead went to friendly media? Was there any destruction of evidence? Overall was there any insufficiency from a medical point of view? Ministry of Health if considers then the matter can be examined by the medical team of the ministry

'Don't lose hope'

Subramanian Swamy on Sunday addressed a Virat Hindustan Sangam session about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Slamming the AIIMS report by chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, Swamy said, "In my opinion, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and it is unfortunate that AIIMS' has orally declared to some people that it is a suicide, though we have no proof of it."

"Let's go into the matter and would request all the SSR fans that don't lose hope. We will get the killers. In the end, we will win. Bollywood mafia has to pay for this. We can't bring Sushant back but his memory should be alive that if mafia rears his head the nation will stand and crush them. Sushant was alive on 13th June. On 14th June, 9 AM he called his servant saying I want orange juice and that doesn't sound like someone who would commit suicide," he further said.

Dr. Swamy had also remarked that the CBI should 'do the inevitable' and file an additional FIR under section 302 (murder) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

