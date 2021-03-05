In Sushant Singh Rajput-related drug case, NCB files 12,000 page charge sheet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed the charge sheet in its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput-related drugs case, linked to Bollywood celebrities. The investigating agency submitted the charge sheet, which ran into over 12,000 pages, at the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court on Friday. The charge sheet consisted of the names of the accused and the statements of witnesses.

As per ANI, 33 accused have been named in the charge sheet and the document contains statements of 200 witnesses. The charge sheet submitted was 12,000 pages in hard copy and 50,000 pages in digital format.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau files charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in Special NDPS court



Chargesheet names 33 accused & statements of 200 witnesses. More than 12,000 pages in hard copy &about 50,000 pages in digital format submitted in court today: NCB — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

In the charge sheet, the NCB has submitted details of the confirmation of the tests to prove that the seized substances were narcotic substances, sources said. The agency also stated that they had found incriminating evidence, that included digital evidence, call record details, Whatsapp chats, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 and the death has been among the most controversial events over the past year. The Mumbai Police initially investigated the case and termed it as a ‘suicide.’ When the investigation was on for over 40 days, his family approached the Patna Police, and got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment to suicide, embezzlement, and other allegations.

Bihar Police then arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case and then citing ‘non-co-operation from Mumbai Police’, requested the Supreme Court to recommend the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case. The SC granted the request.

Before that, the Enforcement Directorate recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty and the others over the financial impropriety allegations. The ED is said to found evidence of the involvement of the accused in a drug cartel.

The NCB then landed in Mumbai to probe the case, and after questioning, arrested many like Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff like Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda in September. They received bail after staying in jail for roughly one month.

Since then, the NCB has continued the crackdown and arrested many alleged drug peddlers across Mumbai. Many well-known celebrities of the film industry were called for questioning, and some were arrested too, before being released on bail. Meanwhile, the CBI has not given any major update in the case except that they were still probing the case and did not rule out any possibility.

