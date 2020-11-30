In Varanasi, PM Modi Hits Out At Congress' Dynasty Politics, Pays Tribute To Jawans

Addressing a public gathering in Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Congress party as he referred to the 'dynasty politics' during the UPA regime. The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts taken by the NDA government to ensure development across the country and expressed happiness over the return of statuette of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago. He also slammed the attempts at stalling the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and remarked that several forces been trying to incite 'fear' over the historic land.

"This is another special occasion for Kashi, I had also mentioned it in my Mann Ki Baat episode yesterday and even Yogi ji mentioned it today in his strong voice. 100 years ago, the statuette of Annapurna deity which was stolen from Kashi is now returning. Annapurna is now returning to her own home. This is very fortunate for Kashi. These ancient idols of our gods and goddesses are a symbol of our faith as well as our priceless heritage," the PM said in his address at Kashi.

The statute, which dates back to 18th century, was handed over to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa, Ajay Bisaria by the vice-chancellor of the University of Regina, Thomas Chase in a virtual event earlier this month.

While making a clear reference to Congress, the Prime Minister also asserted that the country would have got back many of such prized possessions before if efforts were made earlier. "But some people have different thinking. For some the meaning of inheritance is their family and their family's name; for us, inheritance means our faith, values and our nation. For them its just their family pictures. This is why their only concentration was on saving their own family's inheritance and we are focusing on bringing back what belongs to our country," he said.

#ModiInVaranasi | No matter how much things have changed due to COVID19 none can change the 'Urja', Bhakti' and 'Shakti' of Kashi: PM Modi at Dev Deepawali Mahotsav



PM Modi also paid his tributes to martyred soldiers who recently laid down their lives for the country while foiling cross-border infiltrations.

"On this occasion, I would like to remember those who lay down their lives to protect the country, that give away their youth and their dreams to the motherland. Be it the infiltration attempts at the border, the attacks of expansionist forces or be it the conspiracy within the country to break India, India today is giving a befitting reply to everyone. However, India is also fighting poverty, unfairness and discrimination and is also lighting up diya for change," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated the 73-km wide and six-lane NH19, which has been made at a cost of Rs 2,447 crore. It is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by an hour. PM Modi also spoke about the developmental work that was being carried out in Kashi over the past years. He also shared how infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh had now turned it into an 'Express State.'

After the inauguration, the prime minister took a boat ride from Domari river jetty for Lalita Ghat to arrive at Kashi Vishwanath temple. PM Modi also undertook a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project ahead of his puja at the temple. The PM is also scheduled to view the laser light show by boat while on his journey to Ravidas Ghat to pay floral tributes at the statue of Sarnath, which is a famous archaeological site of historic prominence.

