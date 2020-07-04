USA 4th Of July Dishes That You Can Make At Home With Easily Available Ingredients

The 4th of July is an extremely special day for the people residing in the United States of America. People celebrate their country’s independence in a number of ways. There is nothing more important than good food on such an important day. There are a number of 4th of July recipes that you can follow this year, while also following social distancing at home. Here are a bunch of recipe ideas which will help you wish “Happy Independence day 2020” to the people around.

4th of July dishes to try out at home

1. Cornflake-crusted baked chicken

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

Salt and black pepper as per taste

Chicken pieces without skin

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 cup cornflakes cereal

Keep the oven preheated. Combine garlic powder, some buttermilk, and half teaspoon of celery seed, cayenne, and salt in a large bowl. Coat every piece of chicken in the marinade and keep it aside for 30 minutes. Add flour, a bit of cayenne, and 1/2 teaspoon celery seed in a separate bowl and top with salt and pepper. Take another bowl and add buttermilk, salt, and pepper to it. Take slightly crushed cornflakes in a third bowl for final coating. Take the chicken out and dip the marinated pieces in the flour mixture one by one. Once coated in flour, dip it in the buttermilk mixture. For the final coating, press the soaked chicken in cornflakes and make sure it is evenly spread in every nook and corner. Take a baking tray and place the coated chicken on a sheet of baking paper. Put the tray in the preheated oven and let it cook for 30 minutes. Ready to serve!

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

2. Special summer squash

Canola oil

3 zucchini

3 yellow squash

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and black pepper according to taste

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

a whole lemon

Small jalapeño pepper

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 c. fresh basil, torn

Get a grill ready for cooking. Paint the grill with canola oil. Cut up zucchini and squash and mix them up with a bit of olive oil and top it with salt and pepper. Cut a few lemons and grill with the zucchini and squash for around 7 minutes. Cut all the pieces and squeeze a lemon into a fresh bowl. Add lemon zest, jalapeño, honey, and olive oil and mix in brisk motion to get a proper batter. Add the cut pieces, season with salt and pepper and toss well. Healthy and ready to serve.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

3. Mixed berry delight

6 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

8 cups of berries

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon pure vanilla essence

1 packet muffin mix

1/2 cup medium chopped pecans

One egg

Preheat the oven. Butter a broad pan. Put together berries, sugar, lemon juice, flour, and vanilla in a huge bowl. Put a sheet of butter paper on the pan and transfer the batter to it. Add some butter into muffin mix. Add pecan and add the egg. Mix well until there is no division in the batter. Place the berries and add the batter on top. Bake the mixture for 20 to 30 minutes and let it turn light brown. Ready to serve once cool.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

4. Onion and chicken kebabs

1/2 a cup yoghurt

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon turmeric

2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and black pepper

1 1/2 kg boneless

Canola oil

1 onion

Mix yoghurt, garlic, ginger, garam masala, lemon zest, turmeric, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Coat the chicken pieces well with the batter and marinate for 30 minutes. Heat the grill and coat it with canola oil. Take the cut chicken and onions and grill well for 20 to 25 minutes. Take off the pieces once ready and serve with dips of your choice.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

5. Nachos with beans and chicken

3 ½ cut and shredded chicken

1 cup enchilada sauce

1/2 a small onion

1 cut fresh corn kernels

1 can of black beans

Cheese according to taste

Salt and pepper as per taste

Tortilla chips

Get a grill ready for the chicken. Mix together shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, corn, beans, onion, and cheese in a bowl with salt and pepper according to your preference. Take aluminium foil pieces and carefully wrap the tortilla chips, chicken, cheese, and beans in it. Make sure it is properly covered and create close to 8 foil pockets of this sort. Grill the foil packets well, under the heat and let the cheese melt for close to 10 minutes. Transfer into a serving plate and top the nachos with ingredients of your choice.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

You can also try:

Tomato Salad With Bacon

A mix of tomatoes, tangy cheese, and crispy bacon which can be easily served as an evening snack or light dinner.

Mint salad with fried goat cheese

One of the most healthy dishes to try out with a lot of veggies and delicious goat cheese. It is tasty and easy to make.

Read Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Behind Giving Up His Favourite Dishes Vada Pav And Pav Bhaji

Also read Virat Kohli Reveals 2 Delicious Delhi Dishes That He Would Gorge On A Cheat Day

Peanut Banana pudding with salt

A pudding made with peanut and fresh bananas that serves as a perfect dessert. A pinch of salt in the unique element in this delicious dish.

Raspberry bars

Buttery tart bars that are a perfect blend of sourness and sweetness which is a perfect dish for 4th of July 2020. Can be beautifully set on the table as a decorative food item.

Colourful Waffles

One of the easiest dishes for 4th of July. You can make these in white, blue, and red to suit the colours of the flag. Can be topped with items of your choice.

Read Picture Of Dog Doing Dishes At The Sink Breaks The Internet, Netizens In Splits

Also read Apron-clad Cat Screaming At Sink Full Of Dishes Makes Twitter Go ROFL

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock