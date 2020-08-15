Independence Day: Indian Army Dogs Vida, Sophie Awarded 'Commendation Cards'

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations. Commendations Cards are given to dogs for good performance while performing their duty.

In a bid to increase the operational capabilities of its troops, the Indian Army, in December last year developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted stealthily on the Army dogs to receive information about location and strength of enemy from a safe distance.

Equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can spy on the enemy location from close quarters. The camera and transmitter send the information on the receiver that can be at a safe distance up to one-km from the enemy location.

"The Silent Warriors" as the Army dog unit is fondly called have indeed proven to be an asset for the security forces. They are truly the warriors India needs to stay safe.

Shaurya Chakra Awardees

Ahead of Independence Day 2020, the government on Friday announced three awardees of the peacetime military gallantry award — the Shaurya Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is awarded to the Armed Forces for instances of extraordinary gallantry.

1. Havaldar Alok Kumar Dubey

Alok Kumar Dubey using tactical proficiency assisted the Company Commander in laying the initial cordon. He was deployed as a stop in the inner cordon. He observed a group of terrorists trying to break cordon by taking advantage of poor visibility and thickly vegetated terrain. Upon challenging, the terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened indiscriminate fire. Displaying raw courage, Havaldar Alok closed into the group of terrorists and killed one terrorist at close range with aimed fire.

2. Major Anil Urs

On receipt of terrorists across Line of Control for the possible attempt of cross LC and act to cause casualties to own troops, Major Anil laid an ambush along the appreciated route of movement. Displaying good tactical acumen and strong resolve, the officer waited patiently maintaining complete surprise.

3. Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat

Colonel Rawar was deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the conduct of counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations. He is awarded the gallantry medal for leading his team into a 36-hour ambush of terrorists attempting to infiltrate. He gave specific positions for two terrorists resulting in their successful elimination.

(With ANI inputs)

