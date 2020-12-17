India, UK Drug Regulators Agree To Enhance Corporation, Share Information Under New Deal

India and the United Kingdom announced a new memorandum of understanding between India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) on Wednesday, December 16. As per the agreement, the two nations will hold more frequent discussions on UK-India vaccine and pharmaceutical regulations, improving standards, and sharing information to control the trade of unlicensed products.

In addition to the MoU, India and UK also announced a new partnership to help scientists in the two nations unlock the power of data, including the data within our genes, to deliver better diagnostics and enhanced life-saving treatments for cancer, diabetes, maternal health challenges, and rare diseases.

UK Foreign Secretary in India

The announcement comes following UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. Raab, who is on a four-day visit to India amid tense Brexit negotiations at home, stressed the importance that the UK government attaches to elevating relations with India.

PM Modi and Raab discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-Brexit world, and the launching of a 'vaccines hub' which will share best practice for clinical trials and foster innovation besides helping in the shared fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet after the meeting, PM Modi said he was looking forward to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations next month. Accepting PM Modi’s invitation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed that he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be visiting India.

Moreover, Johnson also extended an invite for PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 Summit next year. This year, the G7 grouping will also witness an expansion and would include ten democracies across the globe. UK PM said that he is looking forward to delivering the "quantum leap" in the bilateral relationship between India and Britain.

