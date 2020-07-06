Disengagement With China Starts In Eastern Ladakh On Agreed Terms; PLA Removing Structures

In a major development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, disengagement with the Chinese PLA has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. The Chinese are removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place. Rearward movement of vehicles of People's Liberation Army is also seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra.

Earlier, sources had said that the Chinese have moved back 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. They added that Chinese heavy-armoured vehicles are still present in forward areas at Galwan and the Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. PM Modi's visit came days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh. PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane, travelled to forward positions where he asserted India's sovereignty amid China's claims, and delivered a striking statement against expansionism that was heart loud and clear in China.

The Prime Minister's visit came as an almost unforeseeable development and assumed massive significance on account of India being engaged in multifaceted tensions with China, leading the world in this regard as anti-China sentiment grows. Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

1. Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily

2. Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route

3. Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin

4. Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others

5. Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

India hits back at China

Last month, India had said that China has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May and warned that continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship.

In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the conduct of the Chinese forces is in "complete disregard" of all mutually agreed norms. At an online media briefing, he also gave a detailed rundown of the events along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh and said Chinese side was responsible for the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

