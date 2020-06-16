India-China Clash Biggest Flashpoint Since 1975; Divisional Commander Meet On Since 745am

A Divisional Commander level meeting has been underway since 7:45 am at the Eastern Ladakh sector to defuse border tensions with China following a violent faceoff that took place during de-escalation at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, in which a Colonel and two Jawans were martyred from the Indian side.

India fiercely responded to China amid the flashpoint, to an extent where the latter called for a meeting in the early morning on Tuesday, sources said.

Sources also confirmed that there has been no firing of bullets and the clash happened with the use of clubs and stones. That there have been equal or more casualties on the other side has also been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the CDS, the three service chiefs, and the External Affairs Minister on the situation in Eastern Ladakh, and will brief the Prime Minister.

As per initial inputs from Chinese state-run media, as many as five Chinese troops may have died and almost a dozen injured. However, China's official statement on the matter, issued by the Foreign Minister, reads as follows: "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

It is important to note here that the fulcrum of the standoff is the sanctity of the border, hence it is interpretive as to who violated whose territory.

The development, which is said to entail the biggest flashpoint with China since 1975 in terms of soldiers being killed, comes days after India and China held Corps Commander level talks at Moldo and both the countries issued statements saying that they will ensure peaceful de-escalation.

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

