India Coast Guard Celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 While Adhering To Safety Norms

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, officers and staff of the Indian Coast Guard participated in a yoga event onboard ICGS Abhiraj and ICGS Shaunak ships while maintaining social distancing norms.

Living up to the theme of Yoga Day 2020 and bearing in mind the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, the IGC personnel performed yogasanas while adhering to safety norms on the moving ships. The Principal Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence took to Twitter to share the video of the IGC staff performing yoga.

Officers and staff of @IndiaCoastGuard actively took part in yoga event organised to mark the celebrations of #IDY2020 onboard ICGS Abhiraj & ICGS Shaunak adhering to #SocialDistancing norms. pic.twitter.com/kXfT4fPXJB — ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2020

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also joined the celebration and performed yogasanas. BSF took to Twitter to put out a video of the personnel performing yogasanas in different locations across the country. BSF has also endorsed the theme of this year 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's International Yoga Day.

READ | International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares This Year's Theme - Yoga At Home

PM calls upon Yoga Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon an event titled 'My Life My Yoga' in his 'Maan Ki Baat'. PM has encouraged people across the world to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic crisis. The event called upon by the Ministry of AYUSH and other cultural relations is a very unique international video blog competition. Participants have to record 3 minutes of them performing yoga postures and share on social media platforms and tag the video as #MyLifeMyYoga with the Ministry of AYUSH along with the country name.

READ | 'Yoga Is Life': Harbhajan Singh's Family, Kaif Embrace International Yoga Day 2020

The theme of International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 every year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Every year a new theme is established to celebrate International Yoga Day, which sheds light on the mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.

According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''. Due to the current pandemic situation, the day would be observed and celebrated at home or indoors. The sixth edition of International Yoga Day with the theme, 'Yoga For Health Yoga at Home' will be celebrated virtually by the United Nations organization. The theme of International Yoga Day 2020 is unique; it is about performing yoga at home.

READ | Yoga Day 2020: As PM Modi Issues Clarion Call, Here's How Indian Leaders Answered

READ | 'For Body And Soul Of Warrior': BSF Perform Yogasanas On International Yoga Day