Yoga Day 2020: As PM Modi Issues Clarion Call, Here's How Indian Leaders Answered

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the sixth International Yoga Day, several political leaders celebrated the day in their homes. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year, the day has been celebrated at home or indoors. According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''.

The international Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

Here's how leaders celebrated Yoga Day:

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was seen performing Yoga postures and encouraging the citizens to do Yoga for a healthier lifestyle especially in the times of COVID-19. "Happy International Yoga Day to all! The ancient science of Yoga is India's invaluable gift to humanity. I am happy that more and more people are adopting Yoga in life. Amidst the struggle and tension, especially in this phase of Covid-19, practicing Yoga will be helpful in keeping the body healthy and the mind calm," read one of his tweets in Hindi.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla shared his thoughts on the benefits of Yoga on the International Yoga Day and performed Yoga with his family in his house. Taking to Twitter, he wished good health to all, on the auspicious occasion of International Yoga Day.

सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः



"अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस" के इस पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की मंगलकामनाएं। #InternationalYogaDay के अवसर पर आज घर पर, परिवार के साथ योगाभ्यास किया। pic.twitter.com/IMsfoV9aIu — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) June 21, 2020

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan performed Yoga on the International Yoga Day. Taking to Twitter, he shared a quote by Swami Vivekanand-- "An ideal person is one who is active even in the most uninhibited and experiences complete peace even in extreme mobility".

PM Modi addresses the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation on Sunday virtually, on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day. Extending his greetings during the address, he said that it is a "day of solidarity and universal brotherhood." According to him, "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet." He also stressed on the benefits of Yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. According to PM Modi, this year's Yoga Day theme is to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family.

