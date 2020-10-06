India Continues To Report Declining Trend Of Active COVID-19 Cases: Health Ministry

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India's active cases comprise merely 13.75 percent of the total positive cases of the country, standing at 9,19,023.

So far, while 66,23,815 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in total, the country continues to report a trend of steadily declining new cases. According to the latest update by MoHFW, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%.

"The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by rising percentage of recovered cases," it stated.

The statement added that the higher recoveries have aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 84.70 percent. So far, 56,62,490 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country. Additionally, the new recoveries have exceeded the new confirmed cases in 25 States and UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with nearly 13,000 single day recoveries.

READ: COVID-19: 10% of global population may already be infected with virus, cautions WHO

READ: COVID-19: Union Min Javadekar announces SOPs for reopening of cinema halls under Unlock 5

MoHFW: 'India has scaled up COVID-19 testing'

In a tweet, the Ministry of Health wrote that the Central government of India along with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up the COVID-19 testing in a calibrated manner. India has also performed over 15 lakh tests in a single day. According to MoHFW, high levels of testing helps in early identification of COVID-19, prompt isolation, and ensures effective treatment for all the patients. So far over 7,99,82,394 successful COVID-19 tests have been performed. On October 4 the total number of samples tested were 9,89,860. India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from just one test in January to more than 7.9 cr in October.

Very high levels of TESTING lead to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases.

This also leads to low Fatality Rate. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 6, 2020

READ: India's Covid positivity rate below 10%: Centre has message for states above national avg

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally nears 67 lakhs; active cases drop to 9.19 lakhs