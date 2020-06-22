LAC Military-level Talks Conclude; India Demands China's Return To Pre-April Status Quo

After 11.5 hours, the fourth set of talks Army Commander-level talks are on at Moldo in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China have concluded, as per sources. Sources state that India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. The talks had begun at 11:30 AM this morning and will continue tomorrow, report sources.

China admits to Commander's fatality

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Army officials confirmed that a Commanding officer was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, as per sources. China had previously admitted they had casualties but had not revealed the numbers. US intelligence reports state that China has suffered over 40 casualties.

On June 18, the two countries held Major general-level talks for over six hours with the meeting ending on a cordial note. As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. Indian Army had reiterated a return to status quo then too.

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals.

