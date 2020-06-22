LAC Faceoff: US Urges China To 'follow Western Rule Set' While 'building Out Their Nation'

As India and China hold the fourth set of Army-level talks at LAC's Moldo, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Monday advised China to follow the 'Western rule set' if they want to 'build out their nation'. He added that the 'Western rule set' honors freedom and sovereignty. India and China have rejected third-party interference in their border issues.

Mike Pompeo slams China's aggressive behaviour, uses Galwan valley face-off as reference

Pompeo: 'Follow Western rule set'

I hope that the Chinese Communist Party will begin to recognize that if they want to rise, if they want to continue to build out their nation, that they need to do so on a Western rule set that honors the rule of law and honors freedom and respect for sovereignty.

Pompeo's heavy criticism on China

On June 20, referring to the Galwan clashes, he said, "The PLA has escalated border tensions – we see it today in India, the world’s most popular – populous democracy. And we watch as it militarizes the South China Sea and illegally claims more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, a promise they broke again". The US has asked both China and India to resolve border issues via talks.

China admits to Commander's fatality

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Army officials confirmed that a Commanding officer was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, as per sources. China had previously admitted they had casualties but had not revealed the numbers. Currently, the fourth round of Army Commander-level talks are on at Moldo in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 11:30 AM this morning. India has demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then.

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.