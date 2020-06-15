India Demands Release Of 'arrested' High Commission Staff In Islamabad; Pak Agrees

In a major development, India has demanded the return of the two reportedly arrested officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad on Monday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which had summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India, has stated that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials, as per sources. Pakistan media have reported that the two junior officials have been arrested over the charge of hit-and-run in Islamabad, which had left a person injured, and are allegedly in ISI custody. Sources say that Pakistan has said it will release the officials after India's demarche.

MEA summons Pakistan's Charge d'affaires after 2 Indian High Commission staff go missing

India issues demarche to Pakistan

MEA sources report that the demarche to the Pakistan CDA made clear that The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities. The Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately, report sources. The two staffers have been missing since 8:30 AM in the morning.

Two on-duty Indian High Commission staff members in Pakistan missing since last 2 hours

2 Indian High Commission staff go missing

Earlier in the day, two Indian High Commission staff members in Pakistan were reported to be missing since morning while on official work, as per sources at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. The MEA has taken up the issue with the Pakistan authorities. Sources revealed that concern was raised after an Indian vehicle did not reach its destination in Pakistan, as two High Commission staff members were said to be in that vehicle.

This comes just days after Indian High Commission staff including India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia were harassed by Pakistan ISI agents on their way home. The Pakistani intelligence service has also allegedly stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the Indian diplomat's residence in an attempt to harass and intimidate him. Visuals of Paksitan agents tailing Ahluwalia's car have been accessed.

Day after being caught for ‘espionage’, Pakistan High Commission officials leave India

Pak officials apprehended for espionage

On May 30, two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement agencies for indulging in espionage activities. The two officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan were declared by the government as persona non grata and were made to leave the country within 24 hours. A third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan was allegedly involved in the espionage activity.

