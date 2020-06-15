MEA Summons Pakistan's Charge D'affaires After 2 Indian High Commission Staff Go Missing

Taking cognizance of the two missing Indian High Commission staff, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, has summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India. Two on-duty High Commission staff members working at the Islamabad office were reported to be missing for the past 4 hours. The Charge d'affaires has currently reached the MEA office in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, two Indian High Commission staff members in Pakistan were reported to be missing since morning while on official work, as per sources at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. The MEA has taken up the issue with the Pakistan authorities. Sources revealed that concern was raised after an Indian vehicle did not reach its destination in Pakistan, as two High Commission staff members were said to be in that vehicle.

This comes just days after Indian High Commission staff including India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia were harassed by Pakistan ISI agents on their way home. The Pakistani intelligence service has also allegedly stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the Indian diplomat's residence in an attempt to harass and intimidate him. Visuals of Paksitan agents tailing Ahluwalia's car have been accessed.

On May 30, two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement agencies for indulging in espionage activities. The two officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan were declared by the government as persona non grata and were made to leave the country within 24 hours. A third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan was allegedly involved in the espionage activity.

Indian security agencies received a specific input that Abid was "involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces". Republic TV has learnt that the Indian Army is investigating the nature of classified documents that were accessed by the Pakistani diplomats. Delhi Police Special Cell is also probing as to who provided the fake Aadhar card to Abid and from where did he procure the Indian sim cards and how many informants did Abid have, whether at all they were successful in handing over any classified documents.