India-EU Plan Dialogue On Maritime Security In Indian Ocean; Send Signal To China Over SCS

India and the European Union (EU) will launch a dialogue on maritime security to enhance naval cooperation to preserve safety and stability in the Indian Ocean, the Ministry of External Affairs said after the 15th India-EU virtual Summit on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on a varied of subjects with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

As part of the 'India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025', New Delhi and Brussels will strengthen military-to-military relations and exchanges and further enhance mutual understanding through seminars, visits and training courses hosted by defence institutions on both sides.

The two sides have also agreed to deepen cooperation between the Indian Navy and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) ATALANTA for counter-piracy operations off the Horn of Africa and in the Western Indian Ocean.

Cooperation in Indian and Pacific Oceans

In a clear signal to China over its territorial adventurism in South and East China Seas, India and the EU have reiterated the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes, in accordance with international law and through avoidance of the threat or use of force. They have committed to "work together on maritime initiatives for mutually-beneficial cooperation in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, including for sustainable development, protection of marine ecology, elimination of plastic waste and marine debris, and to offer financially-viable models for development of connectivity and infrastructure".

These discussion holds significance given that China has increasingly sought to bolster its presence in India's maritime backyard and has disturbed stability by growing territorially ambitious. Although, MEA's Vikas Swarup told reporters in a briefing that relations with Beijing did not come up during discussions but PM Modi "shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas".

Combat terrorism

The MEA, in a joint statement, said the two sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to global peace and security, disarmament and non-proliferation and to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing and countering radicalization. Unsurprisingly, Pakistan also came up during discussions on terrorism.

"Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on the shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," MEA's Vikas Swarup told reporters in a briefing.

India and the EU have "confirmed their full support to an open, free, stable and secure cyberspace, and their commitment to foster the responsible and liable behaviour of all the actors in the cyberspace. They underlined the need to increase global cyber resilience, including the health sector", MEA said, adding that the two sides will continue to cooperate on international and regional issues like Iran and Afghanistan.

