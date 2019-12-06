India-Japan Annual Summit To Be Held On December 15-17: MEA Spoekesperson Raveesh Kumar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, December 6, that India-Japan annual summit will take place between December 15 to 17. Further details of the summit, including the venue and agenda, have not been disclosed yet.

"We hope that the summit which will take place will give a boost and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries", MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a weekly briefing in Delhi.

The annual summit follows the maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue held between India and Japan on November 30 this year.

Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono came to India to for a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a bid to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, and other issues of mutual interests.

The last India-Japan annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe took place in Tokyo between October 28-29, 2018. This year India will be hosting the annual summit.

Likely to hold the summit in Guwahati & Imphal

Guwahati and Manipuri's Imphal are being decked up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzō Abe are all set to land in the Northeast for the Indo-Japan Annual Summit.

The summit is scheduled for December 15 and 16. Ahead of the event, security has been beefed up at all the places that are likely to be visited by the Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers.

According to top sources who have first-hand information about the summit, the meeting between the two leaders will take place at the Old Deputy Commissioner's Residence, which was converted into a heritage building a few years ago. During the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India, both the leaders are also likely to address a joint press briefing.

PM Modi and Abe will also enjoy a boat ride at the Brahmaputra river and may also fly on a seaplane over the mighty river. The two leaders are also likely to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

(With ANI inputs)