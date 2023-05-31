Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Ministers, MLAs And CM Are Busy Fighting: PM Modi In Rajasthan

Mughal road closed due to landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Indian Army opened fire after the suspected movement was spotted in the Gulpur sector of Poonch along the Line of Control. Rahul Gandhi insulted India in the US, calling Parliament a 'distraction', and the Sengol installation a 'drama.'

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
India news
pointer
00:02 IST, June 1st 2023
3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue held today in New Delhi

3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue held today in New Delhi. Senior officials from the respective Ministries and Services concerned with maritime affairs participated in the Dialogue. 

The two sides discussed ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth. Also reviewed maritime cooperation initiatives and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security. 

 

pointer
22:44 IST, May 31st 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai reacts on state's minister TRB Rajaa's tweet on CSK'S IPL 2023 win

Everyone likes the Chennai Super Kings team even though there is no player from Tamil Nadu in the team. But there are three Tamilians in the Gujarat Titans team and one Tamilian player scored 96 runs in the match against CSK. How can it be said that the Dravidian model won in IPL?: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on state's minister TRB Rajaa's tweet on CSK'S IPL 2023 win

pointer
22:06 IST, May 31st 2023
OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warnings after health ministry amends rules

The Union health ministry notified the amendments in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004 on the World No Tobacco Day.

According to the notification, the publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum of 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of a programme.

The over-the-top (OTT) platforms shall also be required to exhibit an anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products or their use are displayed during a programme.

Also, an audio-visual disclaimer of a minimum of 20 seconds on the ill-effects of tobacco use will have to be displayed at the beginning and middle of a programme, a source said. 

pointer
21:58 IST, May 31st 2023
CISF's sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after more than eight years of service

CISF's three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty. Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health These retired dogs will be handed over to Friendicoes-SECA, Delhi to be put up for adoption.

pointer
21:58 IST, May 31st 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacts on wrestlers' protest

Surely there will be a solution for it. The matter is under investigation: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the demonstration of women wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Azamgarh

pointer
21:36 IST, May 31st 2023
All the issues are going to be discussed: Nepal Foreign Minister when asked if border issues will also be taken up

On Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’s visit to India, Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud says, "Our PM is visiting India for the fourth time. This is the first visit after the election. We have very good relations with India and we are discussing many fields. We are engaged in trade, transit and other fields also." "All the issues are going to be discussed," he says when asked if border issues will also be taken up during the visit

pointer
21:33 IST, May 31st 2023
India-China hold 27th Meeting of the WMCC on Border affairs in New Delhi

The 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border affairs (WMCC) was held on 31st May 2023 in person in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner. Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations: MEA

pointer
21:30 IST, May 31st 2023
Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa gives an update on wrestlers’ case
pointer
20:39 IST, May 31st 2023
Latest images of Baba Barfani surface from Amarnath cave

 

pointer
20:15 IST, May 31st 2023
Amit Shah convenes meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur. 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Convened a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur. They are keen to actively participate with the government in reviving harmony among communities in Manipur."

 

pointer
20:11 IST, May 31st 2023
'Not happy with the GDP numbers', says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the GDP numbers are disappointing and there is no reason to cheer. Taking to twitter, he wrote a big paragraph explaining his views.  

He said, "The economy is not a film like QSQT—Quarter Se Quarter Tak. There is absolutely no cause for cheer in today's GDP numbers. They will be spun, but deep structural problems on the double engines of investment and consumption remain. The headline GDP growth is rather meaningless as the real worry lies in the following two numbers:

1. Private consumption—the biggest part of the economy— has grown only by a measly 2.8% at constant prices in Q4.

2. Annual manufacturing GVA growth—the backbone of job creation—has fallen sharply from 11.1% to 1.3%.

What we have been saying since the #BharatJodoYatra on the deepening divide between the rich and the poor has been proven right by today’s numbers and backed up in a well-researched article by Vivek Kaul where he shows that most of India is STILL consuming less than what they used to before the pandemic, whereas the well-to-do are doing much better than before.

India, thanks to Modi govt’s policies, is neither consuming enough nor producing enough."

pointer
20:01 IST, May 31st 2023
Few portfolios in Karnataka Cabinet reallocated, CM to keep Finance, Cabinet Affairs, more

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to now keep Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information and all unallocated portfolios. MB Patil to hold Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development. Priyank Kharge to have Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT.

 

pointer
19:21 IST, May 31st 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting with senior officials in Moreh, Manipur today
pointer
18:57 IST, May 31st 2023
Punjab: Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests Gurveer Singh, shooter of Bambiha Gang

AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force) arrested Gurveer Singh, shooter of Bambiha Gang and one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at village Sathiala, Amritsar Rural. One pistol and 7 live cartridges recovered. He has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases registered. He has been declared proclaimed offender by the Courts & is wanted across the state & in Delhi: DGP Punjab Police

pointer
18:57 IST, May 31st 2023
PM Modi hits out at Congress in Ajmer, calls 'Gareebi Hatao' biggest betrayal to poor
pointer
18:18 IST, May 31st 2023
Smriti Irani responds to missing tweet of Congress

O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If looking for former MP please contact America. 

Image Tweeted by Congress. ⬇

 

pointer
18:02 IST, May 31st 2023
Ministers, MLAs and Chief Ministers are busy fighting among themselves for 5 years: PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan

In 2014, you formed a stable government at the Center after many years. BJP has kept the dignity of your every order. But 5 years ago you gave a mandate in Rajasthan as well and what Rajasthan got in return, instability and anarchy. Ministers, MLAs and Chief Ministers are busy fighting among themselves for 5 years: PM Narendra Modi

pointer
17:47 IST, May 31st 2023
India's GDP Grows At 7.2% In Financial Year 2022-23

India remained the fastest growing major economy of the world for financial year 2022-23. For financial year 2022-23 India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.2 per cent compared with 9.1 per cent in 2021-22. In the fourth quarter of previous fiscal India recorded growth rate of 6.1 per cent, government data showed.

pointer
17:22 IST, May 31st 2023
Their 'guarantee habit' is not new: PM Modi attacks Congress over freebies

"This 'guarantee habit' of Congress is not new, it is old. 50 years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this," PM Modi said during his rally in Ajmer.

 

pointer
16:51 IST, May 31st 2023
I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed: Hindu side lawyer
pointer
16:38 IST, May 31st 2023
NIA conducts raids at three locations in the Kashmir valley

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

pointer
16:17 IST, May 31st 2023
Allahabad HC dismisses the Muslim side's plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit

Allahabad High Court dismisses the Muslim side's plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

pointer
16:08 IST, May 31st 2023
PM Modi visits Brahma Mandir in Pushkar, Rajasthan
pointer
16:06 IST, May 31st 2023
This is not the first time, Rahul Gandhi has always insulted our country on the foreign soil: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

This is not the first time, Rahul Gandhi has always insulted our country on the foreign soil. While on one hand, leadership of PM Modi is taking the nation to heights, some are trying defame India. Why does he never speak about appeasement politics in UPA regime?: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

pointer
15:58 IST, May 31st 2023
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde regarding release of water

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting him to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima river to meet the drinking water needs of both humans and livestock of Northern Karnataka."

 

pointer
15:56 IST, May 31st 2023
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi for a four-day visit

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport. He is here on a four-day visit to India.

pointer
15:18 IST, May 31st 2023
PM should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus: Owaisi

PM took people of only one religion inside the New Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

pointer
15:05 IST, May 31st 2023
Republic confronts WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wrestlers' protest
pointer
14:44 IST, May 31st 2023
"Govt has taken a decision to implement all the five poll guarantees," says Siddaramaiah
pointer
14:37 IST, May 31st 2023
No sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan, report in 15 days: Police sources
COMMENT