India News LIVE | Ministers, MLAs And CM Are Busy Fighting: PM Modi In Rajasthan

3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue held today in New Delhi. Senior officials from the respective Ministries and Services concerned with maritime affairs participated in the Dialogue.
The two sides discussed ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth. Also reviewed maritime cooperation initiatives and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.
Everyone likes the Chennai Super Kings team even though there is no player from Tamil Nadu in the team. But there are three Tamilians in the Gujarat Titans team and one Tamilian player scored 96 runs in the match against CSK. How can it be said that the Dravidian model won in IPL?: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on state's minister TRB Rajaa's tweet on CSK'S IPL 2023 win
Still searching for Words to describe that HISTORICAL WIN for our boys in Yellove... #CSKWIN— Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) May 30, 2023
Every single player contributed to this MASSIVE VICTORY under #ThalaDhoni .
NEVER EVER WILL THERE BE A LEADER LIKE THIS IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET.
YES ITS HIM Who inspired the TEAM…
The Union health ministry notified the amendments in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004 on the World No Tobacco Day.
According to the notification, the publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum of 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of a programme.
The over-the-top (OTT) platforms shall also be required to exhibit an anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products or their use are displayed during a programme.
Also, an audio-visual disclaimer of a minimum of 20 seconds on the ill-effects of tobacco use will have to be displayed at the beginning and middle of a programme, a source said.
CISF's three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty. Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health These retired dogs will be handed over to Friendicoes-SECA, Delhi to be put up for adoption.
#WATCH | CISF's three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty.— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023
Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health… pic.twitter.com/zL8NPvPqkj
Surely there will be a solution for it. The matter is under investigation: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the demonstration of women wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Azamgarh
On Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’s visit to India, Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud says, "Our PM is visiting India for the fourth time. This is the first visit after the election. We have very good relations with India and we are discussing many fields. We are engaged in trade, transit and other fields also." "All the issues are going to be discussed," he says when asked if border issues will also be taken up during the visit
#WATCH | On Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's visit to India, Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud says, "Our PM is visiting India for the fourth time. This is the first visit after the election. We have very good relations with India and we are discussing many…
The 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border affairs (WMCC) was held on 31st May 2023 in person in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner. Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations: MEA
#WATCH | Investigation is still on, cannot comment on the time frame for investigation in this case or what the evidence is: Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa gives an update on women wrestlers’ case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/0miSPZa2s0— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Convened a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur. They are keen to actively participate with the government in reviving harmony among communities in Manipur."
Convened a meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur. They are keen to actively participate with the government in reviving harmony among communities in Manipur.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the GDP numbers are disappointing and there is no reason to cheer. Taking to twitter, he wrote a big paragraph explaining his views.
He said, "The economy is not a film like QSQT—Quarter Se Quarter Tak. There is absolutely no cause for cheer in today's GDP numbers. They will be spun, but deep structural problems on the double engines of investment and consumption remain. The headline GDP growth is rather meaningless as the real worry lies in the following two numbers:
1. Private consumption—the biggest part of the economy— has grown only by a measly 2.8% at constant prices in Q4.
2. Annual manufacturing GVA growth—the backbone of job creation—has fallen sharply from 11.1% to 1.3%.
What we have been saying since the #BharatJodoYatra on the deepening divide between the rich and the poor has been proven right by today’s numbers and backed up in a well-researched article by Vivek Kaul where he shows that most of India is STILL consuming less than what they used to before the pandemic, whereas the well-to-do are doing much better than before.
India, thanks to Modi govt’s policies, is neither consuming enough nor producing enough."
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to now keep Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information and all unallocated portfolios. MB Patil to hold Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development. Priyank Kharge to have Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting with senior officials in Moreh, Manipur today. pic.twitter.com/ZcdOl3ib09— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023
AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force) arrested Gurveer Singh, shooter of Bambiha Gang and one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at village Sathiala, Amritsar Rural. One pistol and 7 live cartridges recovered. He has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases registered. He has been declared proclaimed offender by the Courts & is wanted across the state & in Delhi: DGP Punjab Police
#LIVE | Congress has looted everyone. 50 years back, Congress also gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country but never fulfilled it, says PM Modi while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer
O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If looking for former MP please contact America.
Image Tweeted by Congress. ⬇
In 2014, you formed a stable government at the Center after many years. BJP has kept the dignity of your every order. But 5 years ago you gave a mandate in Rajasthan as well and what Rajasthan got in return, instability and anarchy. Ministers, MLAs and Chief Ministers are busy fighting among themselves for 5 years: PM Narendra Modi
India remained the fastest growing major economy of the world for financial year 2022-23. For financial year 2022-23 India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.2 per cent compared with 9.1 per cent in 2021-22. In the fourth quarter of previous fiscal India recorded growth rate of 6.1 per cent, government data showed.
"This 'guarantee habit' of Congress is not new, it is old. 50 years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this," PM Modi said during his rally in Ajmer.
"I hope that the day is not far when we will construct a grand Shiv temple there and the present structure will be removed," says Hari Shankar Jain, advocate representing the Hindu side on Allahabad HC upholding the maintainability of suit filed by five women worshippers seeking…
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.
Allahabad High Court dismisses the Muslim side's plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar
This is not the first time, Rahul Gandhi has always insulted our country on the foreign soil. While on one hand, leadership of PM Modi is taking the nation to heights, some are trying defame India. Why does he never speak about appeasement politics in UPA regime?: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting him to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima river to meet the drinking water needs of both humans and livestock of Northern Karnataka."
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport. He is here on a four-day visit to India.
#WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport.— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023
He is here on a four-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/FN4khB9EZa
PM took people of only one religion inside the New Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
#WATCH | PM took people of only one religion inside the New Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
#LIVE | Republic confronts WFI chief on Wrestlers' protest. 'Tell them (Wrestlers) to present evidence in court,' says BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"Govt has taken a decision to implement all the five poll guarantees," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after the pre-cabinet meeting in Bengaluru
Till now, we have not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. Within 15 days we'll be filing our report in court. It could be in the form of chargesheet or final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim: Top Sources in Delhi Police to ANI