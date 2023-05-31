India News LIVE | Ministers, MLAs And CM Are Busy Fighting: PM Modi In Rajasthan

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the GDP numbers are disappointing and there is no reason to cheer. Taking to twitter, he wrote a big paragraph explaining his views.

He said, "The economy is not a film like QSQT—Quarter Se Quarter Tak. There is absolutely no cause for cheer in today's GDP numbers. They will be spun, but deep structural problems on the double engines of investment and consumption remain. The headline GDP growth is rather meaningless as the real worry lies in the following two numbers:

1. Private consumption—the biggest part of the economy— has grown only by a measly 2.8% at constant prices in Q4.

2. Annual manufacturing GVA growth—the backbone of job creation—has fallen sharply from 11.1% to 1.3%.

What we have been saying since the #BharatJodoYatra on the deepening divide between the rich and the poor has been proven right by today’s numbers and backed up in a well-researched article by Vivek Kaul where he shows that most of India is STILL consuming less than what they used to before the pandemic, whereas the well-to-do are doing much better than before.

India, thanks to Modi govt’s policies, is neither consuming enough nor producing enough."