India News LIVE | 'Vehicle Was Fired By Unidentified Terrorists': Army On Poonch Incident

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," Army said.
It added, "Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators."
1,113 new cases and 3 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. The present active cases stand at 6,129.
Five Army soldiers were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. officials said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments have signed an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Prema Khandu.
"The signing of an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is a very big achievement. Today, we have crossed the milestone for the establishment of a developed, peaceful and conflict-free northeast," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Special court in Ahmedabad acquits all accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat.
#BREAKING | 2002 Gujarat riots: Maya Kodnani and Babu Bajrangi who are among the accuse have now been acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case.
Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar has written to CM Eknath Shinde, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding an incident of video shooting of a rap song with allegedly objectionable and abusive lyrics on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appointed a one-member committee to probe the deaths of 14 persons in the Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday met the family of a suicide victim who had named Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi for taking the extreme step.
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.
On the question of Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was "not permitted to travel" to the UK from Amritsar Airport, MEA said, "It is not a foreign policy issue."
On the question of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Anmol Bishnoi being spotted partying and dancing at a wedding reception in the US, an MEA spokesperson said, "We will check the update but in September he was detained."
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in New York and will be meeting with UN General Secretary on the Sudan crisis, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
On the Sudan crisis, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals. We are in touch with people through different channels."
Indian Army vehicle caught fire on Rajouri Poonch National Highway. The incident was reported in the Tota Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. According to sources, several jawans of the Indian Army were injured.
Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested 2 drug peddlers from Mumbai's Dongri area and recovered MD drugs from them worth Rs 34 lakh in the international market. Police registered a case against the drug peddler under the NDPS Act and arrested him, said Mumbai Police.
"BJP party is my mother and I can never cheat my mother. I'm not angry with the BJP party for not giving a ticket to my son and I will never betray my mother. Jagadish Shettar is a cheater and he enjoyed all the positions in the party but jumped ship to the Congress for selfish reasons," said BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.
UP SIT Team recreates Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's killing crime scene in Prayagraj.
During a press conference, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "Today’s judgment clarified that the constitution triumphs in India not dynastic politics. This is a slap on the face of the Gandhi family. Today, the Surat court proved that the law is the same for everyone and no one is above it. This is a blow to the arrogance of the Gandhi family and a victory for the common people of India."
'Not a death of democracy, it's a blow on the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi,' BJP holds news briefing as Surat Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in the 2019 defamation case.
Launching a scathing attack on Congress for selecting Imran Pratapgarhi as a star campaigner for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2023, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said, "Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers. Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals."
Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
UP Special Investigation Team to recreate Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf's killing crime scene in Prayagraj on Thursday. The judicial commission is currently present at the spot.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be on a visit to India on 4-5 May 2023. He will be taking part in the SCO meeting that is scheduled to take place in Goa.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be on a visit to India on 4-5 May 2023. He will be taking part in the SCO meeting that is scheduled to take place in Goa. Read Full Story Here
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India for 2 days from May 4 for SCO meet.
Gautam Adani met Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai on Thursday, April 20.
Gautam Adani met Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai on Thursday, April 20.
A Punjab Police source has clarified that Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet but is being questioned by the Immigration Department, more details awaited.
Republic TV accessed the Surat Court order copy which dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.
Republic TV accessed the Surat Court order copy which dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.
Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's backer Imran Pratapgarhi is a Congress' star campaigner in poll-bound Karnataka. Pratapgarhi was seen with mafia don Atiq Ahmed.
Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's backer Imran Pratapgarhi is a Congress' star campaigner in poll-bound Karnataka. Pratapgarhi was seen with mafia don Atiq Ahmed.
Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta formally lodged a complaint against IYC president Srinivas BV with Assam Police. The complaint has been lodged at Dispur Police Station. Police sources said that they are following the laid down procedure.
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained at Amritsar Airport while she was trying to fly to London.
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained at Amritsar Airport while she was trying to fly to London.
Appearing for Aaradhya Bachchan Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan submitted that plaintiff isn’t seeking censorship of content on YouTube before it’s uploaded but that in view of the more stringent nature of responsibility of the intermediary in amended IT rules, the intermediary immediately on being informed should proceed to take it down without any lapse of time.
The court will examine this aspect on next date
The Delhi High Court said, "However, defendant 10 Google LLC is directed in its response to this plaint and the IA to set out in detail its policy, so as to ensure it remains in compliance with Rule 3(1)b of the IT Rules 2021, as also whether after amended of said rules in October 2022, they have affected any change in its policy to bring it in line with the amendments."
"Court may have to examine whether their existing policy is sufficient to ensure compliance with amended rule 3(1)b, In its very act as an intermediary, its duty bound to act in compliance with entire statutory regime with which its governed which would include amended IT Rules," it added.
Reprimanding YouTube counsel, Delhi High Court said, "This court has seen the images and clips. Though it's not the first time such misleading information is circulated for celebrities, when circulated for the Child, it reflects a morbid perversity on part of those circulating in complete apathy to the interests of the child."
The court further said, "Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it a child of a celebrity or of the common person. Dissemination of misleading information to a child especially as regards physical and mental health is completely intolerable in law."
A session court in Gujarat's Surat rejected the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark.