India News LIVE | 'Vehicle Was Fired By Unidentified Terrorists': Army On Poonch Incident

Appearing for Aaradhya Bachchan Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan submitted that plaintiff isn’t seeking censorship of content on YouTube before it’s uploaded but that in view of the more stringent nature of responsibility of the intermediary in amended IT rules, the intermediary immediately on being informed should proceed to take it down without any lapse of time.

The court will examine this aspect on next date

The Delhi High Court said, "However, defendant 10 Google LLC is directed in its response to this plaint and the IA to set out in detail its policy, so as to ensure it remains in compliance with Rule 3(1)b of the IT Rules 2021, as also whether after amended of said rules in October 2022, they have affected any change in its policy to bring it in line with the amendments."

"Court may have to examine whether their existing policy is sufficient to ensure compliance with amended rule 3(1)b, In its very act as an intermediary, its duty bound to act in compliance with entire statutory regime with which its governed which would include amended IT Rules," it added.