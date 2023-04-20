Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan Foreign Minister To Attend SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet In Goa

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet scheduled to take in Goa, sources have confirmed.

In January 2023, with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) chairmanship with India, it formally sent invitations to all members including Pakistan and China for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting which will be held in Goa on May 4 and 5. The invitation includes invites to the new Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

In March, Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government said that they have not yet decided upon the visit of its Foreign Minister Bhutto to India to Pak Officials had earlier said that the administration has not taken any final decision on attending the meeting in person.

The announcement was made in a weekly press briefing for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson for the ministry said, “Foreign Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Foreign Ministers Council being held on May 4-5 in Goa, India.”

“The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO FM meeting at the invitation of the current chair of the SCO FM council, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs for the Republic of India.”