India Pledges To Work Closely With New Biden Administration On Regional, Global Issues

India and the United States have pledged to work closely on issues such as terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity, and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India is committed to working closely with the new Biden-Harris administration in the United States. Srivastava said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the then President-elect Joe Biden on November 17, where he reiterated New Delhi's commitment to working closely with the US in tackling global challenges, including climate change.

"During the telephone call between PM Narendra Modi and President Biden on November 17, the leaders had discussed their priorities which included tackling climate change. So, we look forward to working with the US administration on this issue," the MEA spokesperson said during a presser on Thursday.

'Uniquely positioned to work closely'

Meanwhile, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a telephonic discussion with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on January 27, where the two committed to working closely in the coming years. NSA Doval conveyed his best wishes to Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Adviser to President Biden. According to a press release, NSA Doval underscored how India and the US, as leading democracies, are uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and global issues, including terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity, and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan stated that the US was looking forward to working with India on tackling global challenges and issues of bilateral concern. The two officials also agreed to develop ways to advance US-India relations under the leadership of PM Modi and President Biden. The two NSAs also highlighted the importance of working together in the post-COVID era in order to collectively address challenges posed by the deadly pandemic for both countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

