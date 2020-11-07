'India Ready To Help Countries In Vaccine Production And Delivery': Foreign Secy Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday interacted with ambassadors and high commissioners for foreign missions in India and said that India will use its strength in vaccine production and delivery to help humanity in fight against COVID-19. 'The main objective of this meeting was to give you an outline of the vaccine development programme in India, delivery system management and cooperation in this regard,' he added. The briefing was attended by the key members of government including Dr V.K. Paul from Niti Aayog, Director General of CSIR and Secretary DSIR and many others.

While speaking at the meeting, Harsh Shringla pointed towards India's daily caseload and informed that the number of daily cases has dropped below 50,000 from 1,00,000. He also said that despite this decrease in daily cases, India still remains vigilant and continues to devise and re-devise strategies. Highlighting the country's boost in the production of testing kits, PPEs, etc the Foreign Secretary said that India is also sharing the emergency supplies with other countries.

Shringla said, "With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of infection."

Crediting the increase in testing numbers, contact tracing, effective isolation protocol, increased availability of medical equipment and sustained public awareness, Shringla mentioned that India's recovery rate is now at 91.96 per cent. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.49 per cent, he added.

Foreign Secretary also announced that India is exploring possibilities of conducting phase III vaccine trials in few of its partner countries. 'We are looking forward to researching collaboration in the field of vaccine development,'' he added. Disclosing more details about India's strategy to combat COVID-19, Shringla said that the country has started conducting online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from 8 neighbouring countries.

"Several countries have been approaching us for receiving vaccine supply. I reiterate our Prime Minister’s commitment that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines," he added.

Lastly, Shringla said that in order to give a flavour of India’s robust and resilient progress in vaccine development and in the trial process, the authorities have planned to take a delegation of resident Ambassadors for a tour of our vaccine and diagnostic facilities in Pune. 'Detailed programme and the logistical arrangements of the same will be shared with you shortly,' he added.

