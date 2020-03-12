Coronavirus: Programmes To Mark 3 Years Of Adityanath Govt Likely To Be Cancelled

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, all the programmes scheduled to celebrate the three years completion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government on March 19 could be possibly cancelled due to the virus spread.

Programmes cancelled due to Coronavirus

As per sources, the government had planned various functions in the state to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the Uttar Pradesh government; all these programmes are likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus menace in the country.

READ | Punjab Government warns aganist fake news on Coronavirus; strict action would be taken

11 Positive cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and that they have been kept in isolation.

"About 800 doctors have been trained. Through video conferences, we are tracking all developments. 11 people have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh. The latest was found in Gomti Nagar (Lucknow). They have been kept in isolation," said the Minister here.

COVID-19 outbreak in India

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 80. The maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country has been reported from Kerala with a total number of 19 cases out of which three recovered. Maharashtra reported 14 cases, while in Uttar Pradesh there are 11 positive cases including a foreigner, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

READ | Will Ticketmaster refund cancelled tickets due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak?

State-wise List of confirmed cases in India

Haryana-14

Telangana-1

Rajasthan-3

Andhra Pradesh - 1

Karnataka-5

Jammu-1

Ladakh-3

Maharashtra-14

Tamil Nadu-1

UP-11

Delhi-6

Punjab-1

Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered)

READ | Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 14; Mumbai, Thane report one new case each

Precautions to be taken to avoid the virus spread

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitizers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

READ | India VS SA: Ticket sales on hold for series-deciding 3rd ODI amid coronavirus outbreak