India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases After 10 Lakh Tests Compared To Other Countries

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India has crossed one million tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, out of which 39,980 have tested positive. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Familly Welfare, Spain has recorded the highest 200,194 cases after conducting ten lakh tests, while the United States ranks second-highest, with 164,620 positive cases.

Furthermore, Italy reported 152,271 cases while Turkey and Germany recorded 117,589 and 73,522 COVID-19 cases respectively. India is among the few countries that have conducted 1 million tests for detecting Coronavirus and maintains the lowest rank in the number of positive cases.

READ | India Orders 6.3 Million RT-PCR Kits To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity

#COVID19: A comparative chart of countries after crossing 1 million tests and the total number of cases. pic.twitter.com/TF6KzN9i5s — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India Case Count Breaches 40,000-mark Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0

India surpasses one million RT-PCR tests

ICMR crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. While the deadly virus has been spreading rapidly across the nation, the ICMR officials informed that the research team has expanded testing and has been doing more than 70,000 tests.

While speaking to ANI, an ICMR official said, “We have tested about 1,040,000 tests till Saturday evening. In a few days, we have increased our testing capacity. ICMR has been doing more than 70,000 tests in the last two consecutive days”.

READ | Spain: COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 25,100 As Citizens Venture Out After 2 Months

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 40,000 mark, after 2,487 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday. The tally of active positive cases stands at 28,070 while 10,887 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. With this, the number of cases in India has risen to 40,263, including 1,306 deaths due to the virus. Despite an increase in the tally of cases, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate is the lowest in the world.

READ | India Surpasses One Million RT-PCR Tests For COVID-19 Infection, ICMR Officials Confirm