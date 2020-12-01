'Snub Immature Politician': Kanwal Sibal Slams Justin Trudeau's Meddling In India Affairs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same. Hitting back at the "immature politician", former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said that Trudeau is "willing to stoke fires in Punjab" by commenting on India's internal affairs.

'Govt should snub this immature politician'

Responding to a Twitter user who asked him that this seems to be a growing trend for other countries to comment on internal affairs of India, the former diplomat said that the Canadian PM is meddling in India's internal affairs prompted by "Khalistani elements" and this is "no business of his."

"Police use barricades/tear gas for crowd control in all democracies. The government should firmly snub this immature politician who’s willing to stoke fires in Punjab," Kanwal Sibal said.

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. "I would be remiss if I didn't start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends," Trudeau said.

"I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," he added.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

