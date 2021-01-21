India To Send 1.5 Million Covishield Vaccine Doses To Myanmar By January 22

After dispatching COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and Bhutan, India will send a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Myanmar. As per sources, the vaccine consignment will reach Yangon on January 22, making Myanmar one of the first to receive India's “Make in India” Covishield vaccines as a gift.

Myanmar has always been an important component of India’s “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies and the two countries share close historical, civilisational, cultural, religious, linguistic and ethnic ties. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with its “Neighbourhood First” policy, India had extended assistance to Myanmar in two tranches worth Rs 9.380 crores consisting of medicines, medical equipment and vials of Remdesivir.

India To Supply COVID Vaccines to Neighbours

On January 19, India announced that it would be supplying COVID-19 vaccines to several countries under grant assistance including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, from Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the nation has received several requests for the supply of domestically-produced vaccines from neighbouring nations including key partners.

"The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021," said the MEA.

The Ministry is still awaiting confirmation of the necessary regulatory clearances for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius. Even during the thick of the pandemic, India had supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries contributing to the global chain amid the health crisis.

