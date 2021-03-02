India Warns Pakistan Against Its Misuse Of OHCHR For Malicious Propaganda

India while exercising its right to reply at the Human Rights Council on Tuesday said that Pakistan, a country in a dire economic situation, is using the forum for its malicious propaganda against India. Taking cognizance of the statement made by Pakistan, India said that even during the pandemic, Pakistan's deliberate misuse of the August forum for its malicious propaganda against India, aimed at diverting the attention of the Council from its own serious violations of Human rights, has remained constant.

"Pakistan hosts largest number of terrorists"

Highlighting Pakistan's role in terrorism, First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India Pawankumar Badhe said, "Pakistan has provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds and has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. The leaders of the country have admitted to the same but have outrightly ignored the fact that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights."

READ: Pakistan Sanctioned Dawood Ibrahim & Other Terrorists 1 Day Before Escaping FATF Blacklist

ALSO, READ: On 2nd Anniversary Of Balakot Airstrike; IAF & Modi Govt's Hammerblow To Terrorism Hailed

"Minority shrinking in Pakistan"

Badhe also went on to discuss the treatment of the minority in Pakistan and made an appeal to ask the South Asian country why the population of Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs has drastically been shrinking since the independence and why they and other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Shias, Pastunas, Sindhis, and Baloch, have been subjected draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuses and forced conversions.

Further, Badhe brought to light the enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detentions of those who tried to speak against the establishment, carried out by the security agencies with impunity. The claim was supported with a recent example of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in the murder of the journalist Daniel Pearl who was allowed to go scot-free.

READ: Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM To Build On Ceasefire Success & Attend SAARC Summit In Pakistan

"Disappearance and killings of Baloch Human Rights defenders show that Human Rights defenders are not safe, even after they leave Pakistan. Idris Khattak, a human rights defender who was picked up in November 2019, continues to be in secret detention," he added.

Badhe went on to advise Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, along with the institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities.

READ: India Issues Reply To Statements Made By Pak, OIC Under Oral Update By The OHCHR

(Inputs from ANI)