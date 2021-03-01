Pakistan Sanctioned Dawood Ibrahim & Other Terrorists 1 Day Before Escaping FATF Blacklist

In a massive admission, the Pakistan government on February 24, issued an order to freeze the assets, impose prohibition to receive funds, travel ban, and Arms embargo on several UN-designated terrorists including Dawood Ibrahim. The note accessed by Republic TV on Monday, shows Pakistan listing Dawood Ibrahim's three Karachi-based addresses including his residence named 'White House'. Apart from Dawood, Pakistan has also listed Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts. This move comes just a day before Pakistan was retained in the FATF Grey List.

On February 25, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced Pakistan would continue to remain on its 'Grey List' till the time it does not demonstrate 'effective implementation' of targeted financial sanctions against all its designated terrorists. The body added that Pakistan needed to complete its action plan following which the FATF would verify the implementation and sustainability of its moves. The Financial Action Task Force is said to hold its next meeting in June to re-analyze the nation's progress.

During the last FATF plenary held in October 2020, Pakistan was retained on the list for failing to fulfill 6 out of 27 obligations which includes its lack of action against designated terrorists such as Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed. A US State Department report has said Pakistan took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the February attack on a security convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Pakistan was first placed in FATF’s 'Grey List' in June 2018.

The FATF placed Pakistan on Grey List in June 2018. In August 2019, the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) placed Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list for failure to meet the standards. The list was based on technical compliance and rated 'satisfactory' on meeting 10 points out of the 40. The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF currently has 39 members including two regional organisations -- the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group.

