India Welcomes 'positive Developments' As Qatar & Arab Countries Restore Ties At GCC

India on Wednesday welcomed the reconciliation and rapprochement among countries in the Gulf region at the GCC Summit and hoped that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in that region. The Ministry of External Affairs also said that India will look forward to enhancing its "institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC."

'India shares an excellent relationship with all GCC countries'

When asked about the reported announcement of the restoration of full ties among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, with Qatar at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Al-Ula, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava responded by saying, "We were pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region. India shares an excellent relationship with all the countries in the GCC which is in our extended neighbourhood and we hope that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in the region," he said. India will continue to work with GCC countries for the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation, the MEA spokesperson said. "We also look forward to enhance our institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC," he said.

READ | 'Why now?' Nitish Kumar questions Congress' demand for 'Bharat Ratna' to Sonia & Mayawati

READ | US Capitol Siege LIVE: 52 arrested, four dead in pro-Trump riots in Washington

Qatar ruler lands in Saudi Arabia

Gulf Arab leaders signed a declaration on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to mark a new page in relations following the kingdom's decision to end a three-and-a-half-year embargo of Qatar.

Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia and was greeted with an embrace by the kingdom's crown prince on Tuesday, following an announcement that the kingdom would end its yearslong embargo on the tiny Gulf Arab state. The decision to open borders was the first major step toward ending the diplomatic crisis that has deeply divided US defence partners, frayed societal ties and torn apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Arab states.

The arrival of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the kingdom's ancient desert city of Al-Ula was broadcast live on Saudi TV. He was seen descending from his plane and being greeted with a hug by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The diplomatic breakthrough comes after a final push by the outgoing Trump administration and fellow Gulf state Kuwait to mediate an end to the crisis.

READ | BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata Hospital; says 'I am absolutely fine'

READ | Farmer Unions claim 'political victory' & 'Centre's defeat' as UK PM calls off India visit

(With agency inputs)