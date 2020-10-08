Indian Air Force Day: Know About The History, Significance & Lesser Known Facts About IAF

This day, October 8 is celebrated as the Indian Air Force Day and marks the birth anniversary of India's one of the strongest armed forces. This year as IAF commemorates its 88th anniversary, warm wishes and tributes poured in for the brave warriors and their families who sacrifice their lives to safeguard the country. Indian Air Force Day 2020 ceremony took place at the Hindon Base in Ghaziabad.

On IAF Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Indian Army along with many others conveyed best wishes to all officers of the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force Day: History & Significance

Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932, and its first ac flight came into being on April 1, 1933. Earlier the aviation-based force of India was called 'Royal Indian Air Force' because at that time India was ruled by the United Kingdom. Post-independence in 1950, with government's transition to a Republic, the prefix 'Royal' was removed and its name was changed to 'Indian Air Force'. Having started with only 6 officers and only 19 Hawai Sepoys in 1933, IAF now is the fourth largest air force in the world.

Indian Air Force is an air arm for all the armed forces of India and protects the Indian skyspace. During armed conflicts, it also conducts aerial warfare. Over the years, IAF has played an important role in many operations such as Operation Megdoot, operation Cactus, operation Vijay, Operation Poomalai, and many more. Apart from these, IAF has also been part of United Nation's peacekeeping missions. In India's war with China and Pakistan, IAF has played a major role.

Lesser known facts about Indian Air Force

IAF motto “Nabha Sparsham Deeptham” has been borrowed from chapter 11 of Bhagwat Gita.

IAF made a world record after it rescued people during Uttarakhand floods. Under the mission named 'Raahat', Indian Air Force airlifted over 20,000 people.

IAF currently has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators. In total, it has 1,875 women officers. The Rafale fleet also has a woman fighter pilot.

President of India holds the supreme Commandor rank of IAF.

The first Indian CAS (Chief of Air Staff) of the Indian Air Force is Subroto Mukerjee.

