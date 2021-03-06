Indian Army Major Euthica Hails Armed Forces For Presenting Equal Opportunities To Women

Indian Army Major Euthica on Friday said that she had been working with the organisation for more than 13.5 years now. She is presently posted in Ladakh. Major affirmed that all the opportunities for women will be gradually opened in the field. Indian Army has been accepting women "in all facets", she added. On the occasion of Women's Day (March 8), Euthica confidently said that all women officers in the Indian Army will "go ahead in all roles."

Major Euthica celebrates 13.5 years in the Indian Army

"I have put 13.5 years in the service & I'm presently posted in Ladakh region. The way this organisation has been accepting us in all facets, gradually all opportunities will be opened. I'm sure we're going to go ahead in all roles, said Indian Army’s Major Euthica."

Also Read: 'Building Bonds Of Friendship': Indian Army Begins Training Turkmenistan Special Forces

Also Read: Indian Army's First Community Radio Station In North Kashmir Aims To Connect With 'Awaam'

A. Bharat Bhushan Babu praises Capt Ruchi Sharma

To mark the occasion of Women's Day, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, spokesperson of the Defence Ministry, felt inspired by the first women operational paratrooper of the Indian Army- Capt Ruchi Sharma. Bhushan said that her achievement always motivates women of all ages to serve the nation. MoD spokesperson wrote, "Sky is not the limit. Capt Ruchi Sharma, first operational paratrooper of the #IndianArmy. She still motivates women of all ages to serve the country. #WomensDay #IWD2020 #EachforEqual #SheInspiresUs."

Last month, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 9,118 women were serving as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, adding that another 1,700 women had been approved to join as jawans in the corps of military police. He also briefed that the Permanent Commission to Women Officers had now been extended in all other Arms/ Services. Also, the Centre had sanctioned 1,700 women in the Military Police Corps in a phased manner.

Also Read: Indian Army Warns Pakistan: 'Ceasefire At LOC Will Have No Impact On Counter-terror Ops'

Also Read: Indian Army Probes Alleged Data Breach In Northern Command Amid Border Tensions

(with inputs from ANI)

Women's Day: 'We are going to go ahead in all roles', says Indian Army’s Major Euthica