Indian Athlete Does 85 Four-finger Push-ups In One Minute, Sets World Record

Former weightlifter Laithangbam Vidya Sagar Singh made the Guinness World Record for doing 85 four-finger push-ups in just 60 seconds. In a video posted by ANI, Singh can be seen supporting himself with only four fingers — the index finger and the thumb of each hand. While talking to the news agency, the former weightlifter said that he has been weightlifting since he was in Class 6 and was primarily focussed on physical training and push-ups. Singh eventually ramped up to achieve the record with kickboxing coach at the AZTECS Sports in the Manipur capital.

The former weightlifter said, "I have been practising this since I was in Class 6. I focussed on physical training and practised push-ups a lot."

The officials were present at the event where he was preparing to achieve the world record and was also seen greeting his coach’s feet before starting his record-breaking attempt. The founder, Thangjam Premananda said, "The previous record was held by a man named Deepak Sharma from India who did 70 pushups in one minute. Sharma hails from Dehradun and he held the world record in September 2018”.

Watch video:

71-year-old Sets Four World Records in powerlifting

Meanwhile, defying all the odds, Rudy Kadlub, a 71-year-old man has created four world records in powerlifting. The CEO and Co-Founder of Kabuki Strength in Portland, Oregon and a competitive powerlifter, who reportedly took up the sport at the age of 55, managed to squat 195 kgs, benched pressed 303 kgs and deadlifted 234 kgs to create world records at USPA North American Championships in San Diego back in November. According to the International Powerlifting League, the 71-year-old lifted 567 kgs in just one day to earn the fourth world record in his class.

Sharing his groundbreaking achievement on Instagram, Rudy Kadlub wrote, “Good day at USPA Drug-Tested North American Championships in San Diego. 430 Squat, 303 bench, 518 Deadlift, 1251 total. All World Records @ 71 years of age, 222lb body weight. Now hold all world records at 198, 220 and 242lb. weight classes. Thanks to my Kabuki Strength coaches.”

