Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 151st Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan organised a screenplay of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and works to commemorate his 151 birth anniversary on Friday, October 2. As per reports, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon spoke about the relevance and importance of Gandhian ideals at the event and stressed that the Swachh Bharat campaign must be made part of our daily lives.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Afghanistan

India consulates in Afghanistan also celebrated Gandhi’s birth anniversary with various events. The Consulate General of India in Kandahar marked the day by planting tree saplings, while Balkh University, Mazar-e-Sharif, held a conference on Thursday, October 1 to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and teachings.

The CGI commemorated #GandhiJayanti today. The event was followed by swachhta abhiyaan and planting of tree saplings #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/t6L6wPESZt — India in Kandahar (@IndKandahar) October 2, 2020

#celebration of 151st #BirthAnniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Balkh University, Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan. A Conference was held by Public Policy and Administration Dept to talk about "Peace in Mahatma Gandhi's Thoughts" on Oct 1, 2020.#GandhiJayanti #MannMeinBapu @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/oNBv5B5vfn — India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) October 1, 2020

Rajapaksa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday, October 2 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. According to a series of tweets posted by the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa was accompanied by officers from the Indian High Commission and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Temple Trees.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy said the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi followed and preached belong to the world at large. It added: “Truth and non-violence are as old as the hills' Mahatma Gandhi said. These precepts also given to the world by The Buddha continue to be the bedrock of the idea of India”.

A touching gesture by Hon PM @PresRajapaksa who paid a tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary at Temple Trees in #SriLanka along with officers of the High Commission of India @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/VNoUsSOwmD — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 2, 2020

