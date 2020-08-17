Japan Embassy Celebrates India's 74th Independence Day; Shares PM Modi, President's Speech

As the country commemorated its 74th Independence Day on August 15, celebrations were also held at the Indian Embassy in Japan. Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma hoisted the national flag at the Indian Embassy, followed by the recitation of the National Anthem. The embassy and its officials also attended President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

Some glimpses of the event were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in Japan.

On 74th #IndependenceDay celebration at @IndianEmbTokyo, Japan, HE Ambassador Mr Sanjay Kumar Verma hoisted the National Flag🇮🇳followed by singing of National Anthem and reading of Hon'ble President of India address to the Nation, delivered yesterday evening.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/CN5qKy8EP6 — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) August 15, 2020

Throughout the day, the embassy also tweeted about various events that were held at the Red Fort to mark the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on August 15 and his message India’s freedom struggle were also shared by the embassy on Twitter.

'India deepened ties with all countries'

Neighbours are not only those with whom one shares geographical boundaries but also those with whom hearts meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, asserting that India has deepened its relations with all countries in the extended neighbourhood. Modi said India's ties with West Asian and ASEAN countries have grown manifold in key sectors.

"India is constantly trying to deepen its age-old cultural, social and economic ties with its neighbouring countries. South Asia is home to one-fourth of the world population and we can create infinite possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large number of people through cooperation," Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day.

Asserting that all leaders of the region have a big responsibility for the development and prosperity of their people, the prime minister said the more peace and harmony there will be in the region the better it will be for humanity.

"Today, neighbours are not only those with whom we share geographical boundaries but also those with whom our hearts meet... In recent times, India has strengthened its relations with all countries in the extended neighbourhood," Modi said.

