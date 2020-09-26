Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

In order to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar's Antananarivo put together a Gandhi Katha on the theme 'The Oceanic Gandhi'. This event was a part of the grand finale celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and was organised by the eminent Gandhian Scholar Professor Makarand Paranjape who is also the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. This was a virtual live event which was telecasted on the official Facebook page of the Indian Embassy in Madagascar.

Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

The Indian Embassy's virtual event, Gandhi Katha was attended by several people from Madagascar and Comoros during which Professor Makarand spoke about the importance and the influence of oceans in Mahatma Gandhi's life. He spoke about both, the metaphorical and literal impact of oceans in the life of Gandhi and how it made him who he was. Speaking of his travels, the professor pointed out that he travelled across the Indian Ocean and through the Atlantic Ocean to reach England in order to study law and after returning he again travelled to South Africa back in 1893 and returned in 1915.

According to the Gandhian Scholar, Mahatma Gandhi saw the Indian Ocean as a place where truth, reciprocity and values of friendship flourished and the Atlantic Ocean as a symbol of imperialist and colonialist midset. During the Gandhi Katha, the professor further added that Mahatma Gandhi was a committed nationalist but at the same time he was also a cultural cosmopolitan. Professor Paranjpe also shared interesting stories from the life of Mahatma Gandhi during Gandhi Katha. He also shared other details of the Gandhian values during the question-answer session.

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar also spoke on the occasion and said that Mahatma Gandhi's values, teachings and words are applicable to the 21st century as the planet has plunged into multiple crises including climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. He also informed that over 18,000 people of Indian origin reside in Madagascar and most are from the same state as Mahatma Gandhi, Gujarat while adding that Comoros has about 250 people of Indian origin.

(With inputs from ANI)