Indian Envoy To UN TS Tirumurti Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's Message Of Non-violence

While speaking at a virtual event, Indian Envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday, October 2 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and said non-violence will forever be ‘relevant’. At the event titled 'Gandhi@150: A non-violent approach to peace and development', Tirumurti said, "We need to practice non-violence as a potent weapon for truth and to cleanse our own outer and inner selves. On International Day of Non-Violence, let's not forget our pursuit of truth even as we remember our pursuit of non-violence”.

The teachings of Non-violence are 'timeless': Tirumurti

“Non-violence is and will always be directly relevant to address the burning issues of the day. Let us not forget that these issues are not merely those which are external to us but those which are internal to us too,” the Indian Envoy added.

As per reports, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present at the virtual event. During his address, Guterres acknowledged that Gandhi's message of non-violence and peaceful protest.

"This international day highlights the remarkable power of non-violence and peaceful protest. It is also a timely reminder to strive to pull values that Gandhi lived by -- the promotion of dignity, equal protection for all and communities living together in peace," UN Sec-Gen said.

Guterres also said that now was the time for the international community to unite against their “common enemy”, the COVID-19 pandemic. UN Chief further called for a global ceasefire so that countries could concentrate their efforts on beating the virus.

Guterres said, “On this year's observance we have a special duty -- stop the fighting to focus on common enemy that is COVID-19. There is only one winner of conflict during a pandemic -- the virus itself. I call for a global ceasefire. Today we need a new push by the international community to make this a reality by the end of this year."

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI )

