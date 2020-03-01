Indian Railways Launches Its First 'Restaurant On Wheels'

In a significant development, Indian Railways has launched its first 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the circulating area of Asansol railway station for the use of passengers as well as the general public. Indian Railways is amongst the biggest train systems in the world, and it operates around 13,000 passenger trains every day.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo. Supriyo said that the Restaurant on Wheels was developed by refurbishing two over-aged MEMU coaches.

"This unique effort will not only improve the facilities at Asansol station but will also generate non-fare revenue earnings approximately Rs 50 lakh in the next five years," a release from the Ministry of Railways said.

READ: Indian Railways installs 'squat machine' at station; sets 30 squats-180 seconds challenge

Other passenger amenities

Furthermore, on the occasion, the Minister also launched other passenger amenities at Asansol Station including Electronic Reservation Chart Display System (Developed through MPLAD fund), which will provide easy access to information about the reservation status in different trains.

Two new air-conditioned Retiring Rooms equipped with state-of-the-art furniture and other equipment were also launched, which will provide comfort to the passengers and a battery-operated car, which will be very helpful for the Divyangjan and senior citizen passengers for their comfortable movement at the station area.

READ: Indian Railways' Golden Chariot luxury train to hit the tracks from March 22

Indian Railways Installs 'squat Machine' at station

Indian Railways has come up with a very unique idea to encourage the Fit India movement among the passengers as it unveiled a squat machine at a railway station in Delhi. Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi where a person can earn a free platform ticket if he/she performs 30 squats in 180 seconds. The Indian Railways took to Twitter to unveil their novel idea and posted a video of a man performing 30 squats to earn a free ticket. Netizens greeted Indian Railways' initiative with cheer and enthusiasm, hailing the innovative idea to promote and raise awareness about fitness among the people.

हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट



एक्सरसाइज से हों फिट, मुफ्त मिले प्लेटफार्म टिकिट



To encourage fit India Program, Indian Railways has installed Squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi.



If you perform 30 squats in180 secs, you are eligible for free platform ticket pic.twitter.com/tsjV73wzFb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2020

READ: Indian Railways reports no passenger deaths in 11 months, 2019-20 becomes safest year

READ: Allahabad division becomes 'Prayagraj' division, Indian Railways issues notice

(Image credits: ANI)