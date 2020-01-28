Indian Whistlers Association Recreate 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' On Republic Day Eve

An iconic old Hindi song has recently been recreated with a twist by approximately 50 Indians across the globe on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. The members of the Indian Whistler's Association (IWA) whistled the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara to pay a one-of-a-kind tribute. The song was reportedly filmed across 18 cities in India, the US and Malaysia. It was released on the eve of Republic Day.

The six-minute and 11-second long video was released on YouTube with a caption that read, “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara (courtesy Doordarshan, 1988) is the quintessence of national integration and unity in diversity of India. In conjunction with India's 71st Republic Day and IWAs 15th anniversary, we present a one-of-a-kind tribute, conceptualised and produced entirely in-house.”

Further adding, “We bring to you MSMT 2020, featuring 50 Indians from 17 ethnicities and 18 cities in India and abroad - united by one artform - Whistling, thus transcending the diversities in language, ethnicity or religion”.

'Mind-blowing, superb'

The video has been viewed over 80,000 times and received almost 3,000 likes. The video has also collected hundreds of comments and the IPL team Chenna Super Kings also praised the rendition. One YouTube user commented, “Mind-blowing, amazing, superb.. and I'm speechless. heartthrob video. hats off to you all”.

Another wrote, “Folks what a wonderful performance!!”. “Goosebumps now and then and every time I listen to this. This is not just a song, its a feeling.. Its an emotion,” wrote another. One user also wrote, “Fantastic production and timely release, this when our country is facing tough challanges from anti-nationals, a tight slap on their faces. Congratulations to the entire team”.

What if we talked less and whistled more! 50 whistlers from the Indian Whistlers' Association take you across India and the World with a melodious tribute to this beloved land! 🇮🇳 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛https://t.co/TM6Pg8dPPY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 27, 2020

The famous song was released on August 15, 1988, and brought together legendary musicians and singers like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Lata Mangeshkar and M Balamuralikrishna. The song conveys the message of unity. The original video features actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Mallika Sarabhai, Hema Malini, Kamal Hassan, Tanuja and Javed Akhtar.

