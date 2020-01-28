Assam's Tableau Wins First Prize In Republic Day Parade; Odisha And UP Tied For Second

On Tuesday, Assam won the best state tableau from among the 16 state tableaus that had participated in the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. The Assam tableau, themed ‘Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture’, had showcased the Xattriya tradition in the form of Bhortal Nritya and depicted the rich weave of handicrafts, dance, music, life, and its people.

The entire tableau was decorated with bamboo and cane crafts. Tweeting his delight, Assam Chief Minister Sarabananda Sonowal congratulated everyone associated with the tableau that was welcomed by the nation with "warmth".

Glad to share the good news that the Assam tableau won first prize at this year's #RepublicDay parade.



I congratulate all associated with the beautiful exposition of our cultural heritage that was welcomed with warmth by the nation. pic.twitter.com/DO3WTVB9h9 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 27, 2020

A total of 16 tableaux of different states and UTs including Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Assam and 6 central ministries tableaux were displayed during the 71st Republic Day celebration at Rajpath, Delhi. The state tableaus of Odisha which had depicted Lord Lingaraja's Rukuna Rath Yatra, and Uttar Pradesh which showcased the culture of Sarva Dharma Samabhav came joint second.

Congratulations to the people of Assam and the North East region for all their efforts in achieving the 1st prize in the Republic Day Parade 2020 Tableau. pic.twitter.com/JVc6zLXMeL — MDoNER India (@MDoNER_India) January 28, 2020

Best tableaux announced

Earlier the Ministry of Defence which carries out the selection process of tableaux had declared the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' from the Ministry of Jal Shakti tableaux as the best tableaux during the 71st Republic Day parade. The Jal Jeevan tableau had especially caught everyone's eye this time with its mascots who wore costumes of 'smiling' water droplets and escorted the tableau while skating.

