Assam's Tableau Wins First Prize In Republic Day Parade; Odisha And UP Tied For Second

General News

On Tuesday, Assam won the best state tableau from the 16 state tableaus that had participated in the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Assam

On Tuesday, Assam won the best state tableau from among the 16 state tableaus that had participated in the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. The Assam tableau, themed ‘Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture’, had showcased the Xattriya tradition in the form of Bhortal Nritya and depicted the rich weave of handicrafts, dance, music, life, and its people.

The entire tableau was decorated with bamboo and cane crafts. Tweeting his delight, Assam Chief Minister Sarabananda Sonowal congratulated everyone associated with the tableau that was welcomed by the nation with "warmth". 

A total of 16 tableaux of different states and UTs including Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Assam and 6 central ministries tableaux were displayed during the 71st Republic Day celebration at Rajpath, Delhi. The state tableaus of Odisha which had depicted Lord Lingaraja's Rukuna Rath Yatra, and Uttar Pradesh which showcased the culture of Sarva Dharma Samabhav came joint second. 

Best tableaux announced

Earlier the Ministry of Defence which carries out the selection process of tableaux had declared the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' from the Ministry of Jal Shakti tableaux as the best tableaux during the 71st Republic Day parade. The Jal Jeevan tableau had especially caught everyone's eye this time with its mascots who wore costumes of 'smiling' water droplets and escorted the tableau while skating. 

Published:
