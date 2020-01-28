Dance+ 5: Here's How The Show Celebrated 'Incredible India' On Republic Day

Dance+ 5 celebrated Republic Day in a unique way. The theme for the episode was 'Incredible India'. It started off with the grand entry of Shah Rukh Khan who went on to give an incredible speech about the country. Since the theme for the episode was 'Incredible India', the dancers' performances are directly intended to highlight this theme primarily. The contestants look enthusiastic as they prepare for their respective performances. Read ahead to know how Dance+ 5 celebrated Incredible India-

Dance+ 5 celebrated Incredible India

The first performance for the evening began with Bheem from 'Team Punit' who chose to put up a contemporary performance. The heart-warming act went on to win everyone over on the set and got an instant plus from Remo D’Souza. The next act from Punit’s team was kicked off by Subrat and Sanchita who danced on Sajda from My Name Is Khan. Their tribute was directed towards the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal. They performed again when the audience cheered for an encore. The duo also went on to get a double plus from SRK.

The next performance was by Chandar and Manoj, who presented a tribute to AR Rahman and performed to his tunes. The locking and popping moves of the duo combined with the soulful music proved to be a rather unique combination for everyone to witness. They went on to get 19 points for their performance.

Later, Dharmesh informed the judges that Rupesh will not be able to perform, due to his injury. Hence, the next performance was set by Nritya Kala Kendra, who danced to an enthusiastic song on a medley of Bollywood songs. Their act on female achievers won them a plus from the special judge. The girls got a delightful surprise as their fathers appeared on the set.

Later, the contestants went on to present a special tribute to the special guest, by performing to some of his iconic songs. Later on, the audience witnessed the bonus battle between Bhim, Monark and Ace, and out of them Monark and Ace won. The next battle started between Subrat-Sanchita and Nritya Kala Kendra, that was won by Subrat-Sanchita. The episode ended on a happy and patriotic note.

