India's Covid Fatality Rate Drops To 2.01%, Lowest Since First Lockdown: Centre

Briefing the nation on the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) scenario, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Tuesday, said that India has achieved its lowest COVID fatality rate since the first lockdown at 2.01%. Highlighting recovered tally of over 12 lakh now exceeds the active tally at 5,86,298 cases by double, he said India has a positivity rate at 8.9%. Over 2 crore tests have been done and three vaccines are in phase-2 clinical trials, said ICMR.

Health Ministry: Case fatality at 2.01%

Currently, 5,86,298 active #COVID19 cases are in India & over 12 lakh people have recovered. 50% deaths due to COVID19 have taken place among the age group of 60 yrs or above & 37% deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 yrs

More than 2 crore COVID19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

Recovered cases at 12.30 lakh are two times the number of active cases of COVID-19 in India. The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown at 2.01%

Cumulative positivity of India is 8.89%. States with positivity less than 10% are Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal & Karnataka. Last week's positivity of India was 11% which means a few states are showing rise in #COVID19 cases

28 states & union territories performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Goa, Delhi, Tripura, & Tamil Nadu have increased their testing capacity. India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19

hare of 'Make in India' ventilators, in 60,000 ventilators which we'll get, is 96% by volume & over 90% by value. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) & Andhra Med-Tech Zone (AMTZ) played a major role. BEL giving 30,000 & AMTZ giving 13,500 ventilators

India extends lockdown till August 31

On July 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

