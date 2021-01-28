India's Embassy In Rome Vandalised By SFJ On R-Day; Demand Raised for Italy To Take Action

The Indian embassy in Rome was reportedly vandalized by members of pro-Khalistani radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on January 26, following which the concerns were conveyed to the Italian authorities, sources said on Thursday. As per ANI, the sources claimed that they had constantly been raising the issue with the officials and noted that the specific incident of vandalism on India's Republic Day had been raised with the authorities. Further, the sources also pointed out that it was the responsibility of the Italian government to ensure the safety of the Indian embassy and its diplomats while also expressing hope that the perpetrators were caught.

READ | Now, SFJ Wants Farmers To Show Portraits Of Bhindranwale, Beant Singh During Tractor Rally

We've been constantly raising our concerns with Italian authorities & we had done so recently as well in view of Republic Day. We've taken up this specific incident with them & conveyed our concerns: Sources on vandalism of Indian embassy in Rome by Pro Khalistani supporters — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Safety & security of Indian diplomats&diplomatic premises is the responsibility of host govt. We are hopeful that Italian authorities will take action against perpetrators&prevent such incidents in future:Sources on vandalism of Indian Embassy in Rome by Pro Khalistani supporters — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

READ | Pro-Khalistani SFJ Wants To Plunge Delhi Into Darkness On Republic Day; Appeals To Farmers

Pro-Khalistani SFJ protests in US outside Indian embassy

Khalistan supporters on Wednesday held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of farmers demonstrating against the three farm laws in India. The supporters raised the Khalistani flag and held banners that read "We are farmers, not terrorists." The protests in the US came just a day after agitating farmers stormed Delhi's Red Fort and unleashed violence in the city during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Violating the routes permitted to take out the rally in the national capital, the farmers began to break police barricades, vandalize public property, engaged in violent clashes with the cops that led to mass injuries.

READ | Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's June 17 Letter To China Seeking 'help' Against India Surfaces

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and has organised protests outside Indian Missions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

The radical Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. The radical outfit appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'. SFJ issued a 'stay home-stay safe' advisory while appealing to the people of the national capital to boycott the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. SFJ had also announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India has blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws. However, SFJ has now called for a similar storming of Parliament on Budget-day, offering a reward.

READ | Pro-Khalistan Flags At UK Protest Outside Indian High Commission; SFJ Claims It's A Seige