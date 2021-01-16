Last Updated:

India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient Is Manish Kumar, Sanitation Worker In New Delhi

Manish Kumar, a Delhi sanitation worker, became the first person to receive the vaccine after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday

Coronavirus vaccine

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday. Manish Kumar was given the injection at AIIMS in Delhi while Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two Made in India vaccines. 

PM Modi inaugurates largest vaccine drive

"Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. This is a living example of India's capability and talent. India's vaccination programme is based on a very important principle that those who are in need of the vaccine will get vaccinated first. Our doctors, nurses, medical & paramedical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals - be it private or hospital are entitled to get vaccinated. This will be done on priority," the Prime Minister said. 

"Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores," he said. 

