'Reason For Nitish Kumar's Temper': Tejashwi Shares Clips Of BJP Netas Slamming State Govt

As the murder of IndiGo's airport manager in Patna by unidentified gunmen has raised questions about the law and order situation in Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, has taunted on the internal tensions within the alliance. Sharing video clips of various BJP leaders, including the Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi criticising the state government, Tejashwi alleged that Nitish Kumar is losing his cool in public and questioning the journalists about their loyalties because he is scared. In the video that Tejashwi shared, BJP MLAs Sanjay Saraogi, BJP MPs Ajay Nishad, Vivek Thakur, and both the deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are seen raising questions on the Police department and the steps taken by the state government.

नीतीश कुमार पत्रकारों से:-



आप पुलिस को डिमोरलाइज कर रहे है।

आपका सवाल अनुपयुक्त है।

आपको ABCD का ज्ञान नहीं है।

आप किसके समर्थक है?



BJP विधायक, MP और दो-दो उपमुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से:-



VIDEO में देखिए👇



इसलिए बेचारे अनुकंपाई मुख्यमंत्री विपक्ष और मीडिया पर भड़कते रहते है। pic.twitter.com/k9FQ80BSQ9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 16, 2021

CM Nitish loses calm

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?" BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Mangal Pandey was standing beside Nitish as he uttered these words.

Nitish Kumar was speaking on the inauguration of Atal Path in Patna when reporters asked him about the murder that has rocked the entire state. CM Nitish started by saying that the SIT team is investigating the matter but when repeated questions were asked on the law and order situation in the state, the CM lost his cool. He also said to a reporter, "Go and find out who is behind all the crimes? Why don't you highlight the crime that was done under the wife-husband rule (Lalu-Rabri)? Tell your favourite person to get good advisers."

He also said, "I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working."

