India's First 'Gender Park' In Kerala's Kozhikode; An Initiative Towards Gender Equality

The Kerala government is all set to launch Rs 300 crore three-tower 'Gender Park' in Kozhikode, that will be functional from February. This initiative is first of its kind in the country and also a step towards gender equality in the state. KK Shailaja, the state Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister took to Twitter and announced that this launch will coincide with the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II).

Glad to announce 2nd edition of International Conference on Gender Equality titled "Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship & Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment" by @thegenderpark in association with @unwomenindia.



📆11-13, Feb, 2021

📍 The Gender Park, Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/TGFbZuFN84 — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 28, 2020

READ | Empowering Transgender Community As Kerala Govt Includes Trans People As 3rd Gender Option

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. He will also lay the foundation of the International Women's Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC) on the opening day. In order to envisage a secure and sustained ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and create a space for them to market their products. Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Election Campaign In Kerala With 2-day Visit To Wayanad

Along with the Gender Park, a Gender Museum, Gender Library, Convention Centre and an Amphitheatre will also be launched at the event. While addressing a press conference Shailaja said that these four facilities will form the first phase of the Gender Park that works towards gender equality in the state, PTI reported.

The Gender Museum: It will feature various social struggles that led to shifts in the status of women, their achievements and turning points, including those during the Renaissance movement.

Gender Library: envisages the creation of public awareness on gender and its role in development.

Convention Centre: the state-of-the-art Convention Centre will have the capacity to seat more than 500 people.

The Amphitheatre is set against a lush green backdrop.

"Such an endeavour is the first in not just the country, but perhaps the whole world. Already we have allotted Rs 26 crore for the Gender Park and earmarked another Rs 15 crore for the next financial year. The government has also approved an administrative sanction of Rs 172 crore," Shailaja further claimed.

READ | BJP To Rope In Retired Cop Jacob Thomas To Contest In Upcoming Kerala Elections: Sources

With 100 delegates, besides 50 speakers, ICGE-II to hold nine plenary sessions and as many parallel sessions, in strict observance of the COVID-19 protocol. Policymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts, besides ministers and diplomats from 30 countries will take part. Organisations and institutions the world over will witness the LIVE proceedings of the programme.

Kerala Govt Includes Trans People As 3rd Gender Option

Kerala left front government has announced programmes for the transgender community with an aim to uplift and bring them to the forefront of the society. K.K Shailaja, Kerala’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare recently announced this progressive initiative that will include special scholarships to transgender students and wedding grants to trans couple.

READ | In Poll-bound Kerala, Congress Brings Back Sabarimala Issue As Chandy Writes To CM Vijayan

(With PTI Inputs)