India’s First ‘Transgender Community Desk’ Opens In Hyderabad's Gachibowli Police Station

The Cyberabad Police on Saturday launched India's first-ever 'Transgender Community Desk' at the Gachibowli Police Station in Hyderabad. This desk is the first-of-its-kind gender-inclusive community policing initiatives in the country. The desk was formally inaugurated on Saturday by Cyberabad Police chief VC Sajjanar in a ceremony that was attended by over 200 transgender people.

Transgender Community Desk #Inauguration By Shri V.C Sajjanar IPS.., #CP_Cyberabad Police In Collaboration With SCSC at Gachibowli police station. pic.twitter.com/rnueGFDRCo — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) March 6, 2021

Sajjanar said, "We get hurt for small things that happen occasionally. But the transgender community has been suffering discrimination all through their life. The help desk is a small step towards a great journey. It will herald a huge difference." The desk has been set up by Cyberabad Commissionerate in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Prajwala.

According to a press release, it is the world's first-ever help desk for the transgender community and it will be managed by a Police Liaison Officer and a member of the transgender community who is designated as a community coordinator. It will also be the focal point for all grievance redressal among the transgender community in Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The transgender desk will provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination against any transgender person. Among other services, the desk will also provide counselling, legal aid, life-skills, soft skills training, job placements, and referral linkages to welfare schemes in partnership with the Department of Women & Child Welfare and District Legal Services Authority.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council will organise monthly employability training and life-skill training and facilitate access to job opportunities. Prajwala will assist the desk to facilitate safe space for any transgender person who needs an emergency transit stay. The idea of the Transgender Help Desk came from the community itself in a meeting held ten days back.

Earlier in 2014, the Supreme Court recognised the transgender community as a third gender along with male and female and ruled that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

(With PTI inputs)

