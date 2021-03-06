Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins Vote Of Confidence; Secures 178 Votes In National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the vote of confidence in the Parliament. Imran Khan won the no-confidence motion by securing 178 votes. This latest development comes after the Pakistan PM had sought a vote of confidence in a bid to restore the legitimacy of his government after the Opposition mounted pressure on him to resign.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he will be seeking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after his Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the recent closely-fought Senate elections on Wednesday. Following this debacle, the Opposition had demanded the Prime Minister's resignation. However, he won by a majority. The special National Assembly (NA) session was convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi.

Resolution for reposing confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI as required under Clause (7) of Article 91 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been passed by the House

Pakistan PM faces No-Trust vote today

Imran Khan will be facing a No-Trust vote in the National Assembly today (March 8, 2020). Pakistan PM opted for a voluntary vote of trust after his candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections. The PDM is an 11-party alliance set up in September last year to topple the government of Khan which it alleged came after rigging of elections in 2018.

In the history of Pakistan, it is not just Imran khan to face a confidence vote in the country's Parliament. All prime ministers of Pakistan from 1985 to 2008 face a vote of trust under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. However, Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister who has sought a 'voluntary' vote of confidence. On March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO), Muhammad Khan Junejo faced a vote of confidence in the National Assembly for the first time in the history of the country.

