Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins Vote Of Confidence; Secures 178 Votes In National Assembly

Quick links:
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the vote of confidence in the Parliament. Imran Khan won the no-confidence motion by securing 178 votes. This latest development comes after the Pakistan PM had sought a vote of confidence in a bid to restore the legitimacy of his government after the Opposition mounted pressure on him to resign.
READ | Imran Khan's PTI Members Afraid Of 'puppet Govt', Claims Bilawal Bhutto On Election Day
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he will be seeking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after his Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the recent closely-fought Senate elections on Wednesday. Following this debacle, the Opposition had demanded the Prime Minister's resignation. However, he won by a majority. The special National Assembly (NA) session was convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi.
Resolution for reposing confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI as required under Clause (7) of Article 91 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been passed by the House@appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @GovtofPakistan @demp_gov— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) March 6, 2021
READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Vote Of Confidence LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Wins Vote
Imran Khan will be facing a No-Trust vote in the National Assembly today (March 8, 2020). Pakistan PM opted for a voluntary vote of trust after his candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections. The PDM is an 11-party alliance set up in September last year to topple the government of Khan which it alleged came after rigging of elections in 2018.
READ | Imran Khan Makes Big Admission, Says 'India More Developed, Corruption Brought Down Pak'
In the history of Pakistan, it is not just Imran khan to face a confidence vote in the country's Parliament. All prime ministers of Pakistan from 1985 to 2008 face a vote of trust under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. However, Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister who has sought a 'voluntary' vote of confidence. On March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO), Muhammad Khan Junejo faced a vote of confidence in the National Assembly for the first time in the history of the country.
READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Targets Indian Cricketers & Bollywood Celebs; Confuses With Hashtag