India's Social Media Guidelines Out; Grievance Redressal, Due Diligence & More In 3 Months

The Centre on Thursday released social media and intermediary guidelines, which will be applicable to firms like Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, Twitter and others. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while announcing the guidelines said he was "laying down the ground rules very clearly" and clarified that social media is welcome to do business in India.

"They have done exceedingly well, they have got good business, they have got a good number of users and they have also empowered ordinary Indians. We praise that," the Electronics & Information Technology Minister said, listing the number of users each of the platforms have in India - each amounting to a massive number.

WhatsApp users: 53 Crore

YouTube users: 44.8 Crore

Facebook users: 41 Crore

Instagram users: 21 Crore

Twitter users: 1.75 Crore

"The government welcomes criticism and right to dissent. Let me make it very clear. Social media has been used to ask questions too, but it is very important that the users of social media must be given the forum to raise their grievance and resolution against the use, misuse and abuse of social media," he said. "We are empowering the ordinary users of social media in this process," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that concerns have been raised over the years about the rampant abuse of social media. He said the Ministry had widespread consultations and a draft was prepared in December 2018. "The law we have made for significant social media will be enforced within three months so that they can improve their mechanism and the rest will come into effect since the day the rules are notified," he said.

Salient features of the social media guidelines announced by Ravi Shankar Prasad:

There will be 2 categories depending on usership, numbers for which the government will prescribe -- One is intermediary which can be social media intermediary and the second will be a significant social media intermediary. There are additional obligations on social media intermediaries.

'We shall notify the users' number for a significant social media intermediary very soon. They will have to have a grievance redressal mechanism, you will also have to name a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours and disposal in 15 days.'

'If there are complaints against the dignity of users, particularly women that exposes the private parts of individuals or nudity or sexual act or impersonation etc - you'll be required to remove that within 24 hours after a complaint made. This is designed to respect the dignity of women.

Significant social media will have to do three things: 1. A chief compliance officer - resident in India responsible for ensuring compliance of Acts. 2. A nodal contact person -resident in India for coordination with law enforcement agencies, 3. A resident grievance officer for grievance redressal.

Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a government authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be.

This should be only in relation to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc.

Social media platforms on being asked either by court or govt authority will be required to disclose 1st originator of mischievous tweet or message. This should be in relation to sovereignty of India, security of state, relations with foreign states, rape etc: Union Min RS Prasad

